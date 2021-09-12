Log in
Mozambique Mining and Gas Technical Assistance Project - P129847

09/12/2021 | 06:22am BST
The development objective of Mining and Gas Technical Assistance Project is to strengthen the capacity and governance systems of key institutions to manage the mining and hydrocarbon sectors in Mozambique. This project paper requires an additional financing of 28 million US dollars and the extension of project closing date to December 31, 2021 (nineteen months extension) to accommodate scaled-up activities.

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 05:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
