Mozambique Mining and Gas Technical Assistance Project - P129847

The development objective of Mining and Gas Technical Assistance Project is to strengthen the capacity and governance systems of key institutions to manage the mining and hydrocarbon sectors in Mozambique. This project paper requires an additional financing of 28 million US dollars and the extension of project closing date to December 31, 2021 (nineteen months extension) to accommodate scaled-up activities.

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More