Mozambique Urban Development and Decentralization Project - P163989

The objective of the National Urban Development and Decentralization Project for Mozambique is to strengthen institutional performance and deliver improved infrastructure and services in participating local entities. The Project has four components. 1. Urban Infrastructure and Municipal Services component will provide financing to improve urban infrastructure and municipal services and strengthen urban management capacity in participating municipalities...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 07:06:02 UTC.