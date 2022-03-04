Log in
Mozambique president names new premier and finance minister

03/04/2022 | 02:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mozambique's President Nyusi attends a signing ceremony in Moscow

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed Adriano Afonso Maleiane as the new prime minister, shortly after sacking Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, and filled several other posts including finance minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

A Portuguese-language presidency statement named Ernesto Max Tonela as the Minister of Economy and Finance, and Carlos Zacarias, currently chairman of the National Petroleum Instituto (INP) responsible for licensing oil and gas projects, as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.

The other new appointments were Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and Minister of Industry and trade.

Nyusi also shifted Lidia Cardoso from Deputy Minister of Health to Minister of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries.

On Wednesday, Nyusi fired six ministers, without giving a reason, in what was seen as a major cabinet reshuffle.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Nqobile Dludla and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.87% 111.52 Delayed Quote.38.14%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.93% 47.91 Delayed Quote.-15.23%
WTI -0.26% 109.024 Delayed Quote.41.16%
