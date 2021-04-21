Mozambique's President Nyusi vows to work towards peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado

April 21 (Reuters) - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said
on Wednesday the government will work to restore peace in the
country after a deadly militant attack near multi-billion-dollar
gas projects last month.
"We will make all efforts to return peace to our country, in
particular in the north, in Cabo Delgado which in recent years
has been the target of terrorist attacks," he said during an
address to an oil and gas conference.
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Sergio Goncalves in
Lisbon, Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, Editing by Emma
Rumney)