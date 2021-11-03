Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Witnessed the Signing of Financial Cooperation Agreement Worth  129 Million with Germany on 2nd November, 2021.

11/03/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Witnessed the Signing of Financial Cooperation Agreement Worth € 129 Million with Germany on 2nd November, 2021. MR. OMAR AYUB KHAN, MINISTER FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS WITNESSED THE SIGNING OF FINANCIAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT WORTH € 129 MILLION WITH GERMANY
Islamabad: November 02, 2021

> Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing of Financial Cooperation Agreement amounting to € 129 Million between the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Pakistan and Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development, Germany. The Minister appreciated German's enhanced bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan. The Minister expressed that Pakistan and Germany are long-standing development partners and congratulated the both side on completing 60-years of development cooperation. The biennial Negotiations on Development Cooperation between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany were also held in the Economic Affairs Division, Islamabad. The Pakistani Delegation was headed by Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Federal Board of Revenue and relevant provincial governments. The Delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany was headed by Ms. Gisela Hammerschmidt, Commissioner for Asia at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development and included participants from the German Foreign Office, KfW, GIZ and BGR. The two sides took stock of the existing Development Cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of cooperation in different areas since 1961. As a result of the Negotiations, Germany committed € 129 Million for future German Development Cooperation in Pakistan in addition to the on-going portfolio. During the current talks, both sides underlined the importance of close cooperation and partnership. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development committed new funding in three sectors --- Good Governance, Climate & Energy and Training & Sustainable Growth. The new financing will be allocated to different projects including Digital Governance Pakistan, Social Protection, Promotion of Startups in Pakistan, Promotion of Solar Energy, Self Employment of Women in Private Health Sector, and Development of Hydropower & Renewable Energy. The Pakistani Delegation briefed the German counterparts about the ongoing policy reforms & initiatives and future development priorities of the Government, which include a stronger focus on transparency, institutional reforms, poverty alleviation & social protection, human resource development, climate change and green energy. Both sides also exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and the measures to enhance cooperation with the private sector. The Pakistani side extended an invitation to the German Delegation to visit Pakistan in the near future, which was accepted by the German side. The Minister for Economic Affairs reaffirmed its appreciation for the strategic bilateral cooperation with Germany. While acknowledging the formidable socioeconomic security and governance challenges it faces, he reiterated its commitment to transform these into opportunities and building upon them for the benefit of the nation.
*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division of the the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aAsian currencies weaken ahead of Fed rate outlook
RE
01:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seen Wary Ahead -2-
DJ
01:32aAccess Bank Commemorates World Hepatitis Day
PU
01:32aBuilding Long-term Relationships
PU
01:32aStrong Orders Performance and -2-
DJ
01:32aStrong Orders Performance and Continued Margin Expansion. Global Supply Chains Remain Constrained.
DJ
01:32aYOC AG : YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021
DJ
01:30aRealty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict
RE
01:30aRealty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Finan..
2Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
3Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
4Financial Statements - 2021 3Q
5China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

HOT NEWS