Mr. Wang Yanzhi Meets with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China

On December 28th of 2021, Mr. Yanzhi Wang, President of Silk Road Fund, met with Mr.Gabit Koishibayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China, exchanging views on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
