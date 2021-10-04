Log in
Mr. William Giles Joins Growing Denver Based Berkana Resources Corporation as VP of Strategy and Solutions

10/04/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Berkana Resources Corporation, a leading provider of Operational Technology (OT) Digital Transformation/Efficiency Solutions, System Integration, Consulting, Security and Compliance services, is pleased to announce that William Giles has joined us as VP of Strategy and Solutions. Mr. Giles is a seasoned professional with over thirty years of experience in the Energy sector.

Previous to joining Berkana, William worked as a Director of Real-Time Operational Applications and Director of IT Strategic Planning for Spectra Energy. In addition, William worked as a Digital Strategy Consultant for Manufacturers, IT/OT Software Providers and Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators.

“We are pleased to be working with William. His deep industry adds considerable expertise to our capabilities,” said Jeff Whitney of Berkana Resources.

"I'm excited to join the Berkana Resources team and contribute to the initiative to provide solutions and 'as a Service' offerings. Berkana Resources has offered me an incredible opportunity and I'm looking forward to seeing the additional Digital Value that Berkana Resources will provide for their customers," said William Giles.

For additional information about Berkana Resources, contact Jeff Whitney or visit our website at:

www.berkanaresources.com

About Berkana

Berkana has been a trusted provider of Operational Technology solutions to the Oil & Gas and Electric Utility Markets for over 15 years. Our seasoned staff of consultants, SME’s, and project managers provide Digital Transformation/Efficiency solutions, Consulting, Integration, Security and Compliance services to clients dealing with significant changes to their OT infrastructure. Our focus on implementing solutions that incorporate AI, ML, Edge, and the Cloud, is helping our clients achieve significant gains in efficiency.


© Business Wire 2021
