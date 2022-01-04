Log in
Mrs. Valérie-Noëlle Kodjo Diop is appointed BOAD Director for Innovation and Sustainable Development

01/04/2022 | 10:59am EST
[Link]

Responsable de l'Innovation et des modèles bancaires alternatifs pour la région Afrique, Méditerranée et Outremer/Head of Innovation and New Banking Model Africa Mediteranean Basin

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Valérie-Noëlle Kodjo Diop as Director for Innovation and Sustainable Development, effective 3 January 2022.

A graduate of ESCP Business School (1993) and holder of a post-graduate degree in Banking and Finance from Paris Dauphine university, Valérie-Noëlle Kodjo Diop started her career in 1994 with the Société Générale banking group as a specialist of structured commodity finance on the African continent. In 2005, she joined the BNP Paribas Group in Johannesburg, South Africa, first as Head of Structured Commodity and Infrastructure Finance for Southern Africa, then as Managing Director of the CIB South Africa Branch and Territory Manager until August 2016; back to the head office, she was appointed Senior Project Manager for rolling out the conduct and ethics program for corporate banking in the EMEA region.

In May 2017, she returned to the Société Générale Group in Paris where she held the position of Innovation and CSR Director within the International Banking Networks and Financial Services Department for Africa-Mediterranean Basin-Overseas (AFMO) region.

She is a member of the AFMO Management Committee and Group Executive.

With an extensive working experience of over 27 years in the banking and finance area, the new Director for Innovation and Sustainable Development, reporting directly to the President of BOAD, will be responsible for designing and implementing sustainable development policies, strategies and procedures, particularly in the area of ex-post evaluation of projects and international cooperation management, as well as leading discussions on the Bank's differentiation Policy.

About her appointment, Mrs. Kodjo Diop commented: "I am proud to bring my experience to BOAD on these structuring issues and thereby contributing to the development of our region. With the support of my teams, I will devote all my energy and passion to it.

Commenting on the appointment of Mrs. Kodjo Diop, President Serge Ekue added: "With her extensive experience, Mrs. Kodjo could bring innovative ideas to address the challenges facing us. Moreover, her appointment is consistent with my vision of attracting new skills and bringing the Bank up to international standards in terms of expertise and organization. I therefore welcome her to BOAD."

------------------------------------

About the West African Development Bank:

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is the common development finance institution of the member countries of the West African Monetary Union (WAMU). It is an international public institution whose purpose, as provided under Article 2 of its Articles of Association, is to promote the balanced development of its member countries and foster economic integration within West Africa by financing priority development projects. It is accredited to the three climate finance facilities (GEF, AF, GCF). Since 2009, BOAD sits as an observer at the UNFCCC and actively participates in discussions on devising an international climate finance system. Since January 2013, it has been home to the first Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) on Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), whose aim is to provide direct support to governments, NGOs and the private sector in identifying and developing CDM projects. The Bank is committed to carbon neutrality by 2023 and is an active member of the International Development Finance Club (IDFC) bringing together 24 national, regional and bilateral development banks.

68, avenue de la libération - B.P : 1172 Lomé, TOGO - Tel.: +228 22 21 59 06/+228 22 21 42 44

Fax: +228 22 21 52 67/+228 22 21 72 69, E-mail: boadsiege@boad.org/infos@boad.org, Site web: www.boad.org/ boadevents.org

Disclaimer

BOAD - Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 15:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
