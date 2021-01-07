Mspark Hires Chip Cassady as Vice President of Restaurant Sales

Log in
HELENA, Ala., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading direct mail company, has hired Chip Cassady as Vice President of Restaurant Sales.

In his new role, Chip will focus on the success of our restaurant clients, addressing their unique needs and challenges and how integrating direct mail into their marketing mix can achieve positive results to grow their business.

“Chip brings a deep set of skills and leadership,” said Senior Vice President of National Sales Michael Kowalczyk. “He has built and grown teams with a foundation of collaboration, dedication and teamwork. It is with this leadership and mindset that he will lead our National Restaurant team to partner with our restaurant clients to succeed and grow in 2021.”

Chip has over 30 years of experience in the Direct Mail, Publishing, and Digital and Retail Technology industries, having worked with many of the largest brands. Starting his career in the newspaper industry in his hometown of St. Louis with Disney Publishing, Chip moved to Seattle where he eventually joined ADVO and then Valassis. After 13 years with Valassis, Chip worked with startups focused on retail technology and mobile advertising innovations.

About Mspark
Mspark, a privately held, national advertising company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.729.6512
Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba5be042-7dfb-42a9-8a8d-4b775b131d91


Primary Logo

Mspark Hires Chip Cassady as VP of Restaurant Sales

Mspark Hires Chip Cassady as VP of Restaurant Sales

© GlobeNewswire 2021
