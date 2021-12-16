Log in
Mspark Names Greg Bogich CEO

12/16/2021 | 03:31pm EST
HELENA, Ala., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a marketing services company that specializes in activating consumers for both national and local B2C businesses throughout North America, today announced Greg Bogich as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Bogich is a longtime print and digital media veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the space, serving on numerous industry boards and associations. He has worked firsthand with many of Mspark’s longtime clients and prospects throughout the verticals Mspark serves today.

Bogich returns to Mspark from North American Bancard, a leader in the business solutions, credit, e-commerce and payment industry, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“I’m very excited to be rejoining Mspark as CEO. It’s a great company, with great solutions and exceptional people,” Bogich said. “I believe there’s a world of potential in helping advertisers reach rural America. It’s an underappreciated, undervalued, and often misunderstood segment of the marketplace.”

Bogich previously spent over 4 years as Senior Vice President of National Sales at Mspark, in a period where he led the company to levels of unprecedented growth.

“While I have been gone for a few years, one thing hasn’t changed: Mspark’s ability to deliver proven solutions to clients’ needs. The expanding portfolio of products and services we integrate to ensure success is impressive,” Bogich said. “I can’t wait to get back and begin collaborating with our team and our clients as we move into 2022!”

Prior to Mspark, Bogich spent over a decade at Valassis (now Vericast) leading various sales and marketing teams within the Retail, Business Development and National Sales Divisions, culminating as Senior Vice President of Digital Media, helping to launch the division and their rapid hyper-growth post-launch.

Bogich spent the early parts of his media career with Marc Advertising/Market Place Print, a Pittsburgh based media buying and planning agency that worked with many of the nation's top advertisers, including Home Depot and Best Buy. 

About Mspark
Mspark has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.  

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.620-6200
Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b4ed8da-6330-4075-a3c7-6d7debe985bc


HOT NEWS