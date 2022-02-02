Mspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations

HELENA, Ala., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a marketing services company that specializes in activating consumers for both national and local B2C businesses throughout North America, has promoted Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations.



In his new role, Kevin will lead this cross-functional team that is critical to Mspark Sales, our external partners, and our company. He will ensure we have the visibility, collaboration, and the discipline we all need to continue to help our clients win in the marketplace.



“Kevin has delivered significant business results, transformed our customer experiences, scaled operations to meet market growth demand, and transformed the level of service our internal customers are receiving today,” Mspark Chief Customer Officer Brian Blackman said. “Kevin’s passion for mentoring and growing people has brought new energy and growth, not only to CX but to many other facets of our business. This includes constantly looking at our processes and pushing us to find new and creative ways to become more efficient and better manage our workload while giving all our customers a best-in-class experience.”



Prior to joining Mspark, Kevin served as a key leader in many areas within AT&T – Channel Marketing, Mobility Customer Service and Customer Sales, and Retail Markets Technology. Kevin is also a certified executive coach and brings a wealth of knowledge to grow leaders. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Samford and earned his MBA at UAB.

About Mspark

Mspark has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes retailers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

