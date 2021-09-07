Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mubadala Petroleum and Eni Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Energy Transition Initiatives

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Mubadala Petroleum and Eni Sign Memorandum of Understanding for

Cooperation in Energy Transition Initiatives

Abu Dhabi, 7 September 2021 - Mubadala Petroleum and Eni, the integrated international energy company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at identifying cooperation opportunities in the energy transition sector, including the fields of hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, that align with their respective decarbonization targets. The scope of the cooperation covers potential joint opportunities in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia and Europe and other regions of mutual interest.

The partnership is in line with Mubadala Petroleum's proactive approach to Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) considerations and its energy transition goals. This includes pursuing a gas-weighted portfolio strategy that has seen the company's asset base reach almost two thirds natural gas, while reducing Green House Gas Emissions by 25 percent in the last three years.

The agreement was signed by Mubadala Petroleum's CEO, Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed and Eni's COO of Natural Resources, Alessandro Puliti. The signing was witnessed by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

END

Disclaimer

Mubadala Petroleum Co. LLC published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:23aHong Kong to reopen China border for some residents as govt eases COVID-19 rules
RE
03:22aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY : Market Update - 7 September 2021
PU
03:22aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Construtora Udra will build Stage I of the Casas da Lapa Residential in Lisbon, Portugal
PU
03:22aABN AMRO BANK N : develops bookkeeping services for businesses
PU
03:22aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 August 2021
PU
03:22aINTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS IN JUNE 2021 : significant increase in imports (+33.1%) and exports (+20.9%) in comparison to the weak results in June 2020
PU
03:22aWholesale price index increased by 12.0% in August 2021
PU
03:22aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Website Notification
PU
03:22aITALIAN EXHIBITION S P A : 2021 08 30 cs ieg 1h21 en
PU
03:22aKIER : hand over keys for new all-through school in Portsmouth
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
3ALD : French car leasing firm ALD takes stake in mobility startup Skipr
4VEON : Ventures increases its investment in ShopUp
5Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

HOT NEWS