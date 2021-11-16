Log in
Muck Rack Launches Database Showing How Many Listeners Every Active Podcast Has

11/16/2021 | 03:24pm EST
New features enable PR teams to research hundreds of thousands of podcasts, view listenership metrics and access other key podcast data

Muck Rack today announced the launch of their expanded database of podcasts, which enables PR teams to research every active podcast with insights into listenership size, podcaster contact information, chart positions by Apple, listener reviews and other key podcast data like genre, location and affiliated network. This latest addition to the leading Public Relations Management (PRM) software builds on Muck Rack’s initial podcaster database launch and brings even more value to the thousands of organizations around the world that rely on Muck Rack’s all-in-one solution as their system of record for managing media relationships and quantifying the impact of their earned media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006253/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Muck Rack’s State of Podcasting 2021 survey revealed that 80% of podcasters are responsible for sourcing their own ideas for new episodes and 28% rely on the topics introduced to them through pitches. However, another recent Muck Rack survey found that most PR professionals are not pitching podcasts. Up until now, there hasn’t been an easy and effective way to research podcasts, understand their audience and view other key podcast metrics all in one place.

“Fortune 500 CEOs, celebrities, authors and even world leaders understand that they need to get interviewed on podcasts to get their message out -- no media tour is complete without a podcast.,” says Muck Rack CEO Greg Galant. “Expanding our podcast database is a natural extension of the work our team does every day to help PR professionals develop productive relationships with journalists so they can get their stories out in new and meaningful ways.”

Podcast metrics in Muck Rack enable teams to find and pitch relevant podcasts alongside their other PR efforts across different types of media. This database expansion of all active podcasts seamlessly integrates into the existing search functions of Muck Rack to create the first one-stop-shop for PR pros to pitch all types of earned media.

Muck Rack customers can search and view all available podcast metrics immediately at no additional cost. Muck Rack also launched Print Monitoring and Dashboards recently and is continuing to build-out additional tools for podcasts and other emerging media to help PR pros keep up with the fast-changing media landscape.

About Muck Rack
Muck Rack’s Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables PR teams to work together to find the right journalists for their stories, send customized pitches, build meaningful relationships with the media, monitor news and quantify their impact. Thousands of organizations, including Taco Bell, Pfizer, Golin, International Committee of the Red Cross, The Carter Center, Kauffman Foundation, and Penguin Random House, use Muck Rack to take their communications to the next level.

Muck Rack is also the solution of choice for journalists, who use Muck Rack’s free, automatically updated portfolios to showcase their work and to provide information about what stories they’re looking for.


© Business Wire 2021
