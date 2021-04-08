Mukasey Frenchman Marks Second Anniversary with Noteworthy Growth and Success – Firm Preparing for Three Criminal Trials

Mukasey Frenchman LLP, the boutique law firm led by renowned trial lawyer Marc L. Mukasey, reports several key milestones as the firm marks its second anniversary. That includes preparing three high-profile criminal cases set for trial.

Launched in March 2019 with four lawyers, the firm now has eight attorneys and two analysts. A key driver of its expansion has been a commitment to develop more women as first-chair criminal trial lawyers. Mukasey Frenchman has added four outstanding talents to its team:

Torrey K. Young (partner) – a prominent healthcare and life sciences litigator and compliance lawyer, formerly with Foley & Lardner;

Catherine M. Deist (senior associate) – a former Air Force JAG and accomplished criminal and civil trial lawyer and investigator;

Stephanie Guaba (associate) – an emerging trial lawyer who has conducted criminal and congressional investigations;

Elyssa Brezel (associate) – a rising criminal lawyer, with experience in SEC and DOJ investigations and civil rights.

Young, Deist, Guaba and Brezel join Kate Olivieri, who has played a key role in two recent criminal trial victories, in Mukasey Frenchman’s commitment to promoting more women criminal trial lawyers. The firm also added to its ranks in 2020 special counsel Kenneth A. Caruso a former Assistant US Attorney, Justice Department official and a gifted criminal and civil litigator.

In its brief history, Mukasey Frenchman has made its mark representing defendants in criminal matters in financial services, healthcare, energy, academia and the military. The firm has also scored favorable outcomes for a diverse range of clients including: a Native American tribe in upstate New York; a woman-owned business in Los Angeles; an elementary school in Brooklyn; and a leading entertainment company.

“We view ourselves as a team of emergency room doctors,” Marc Mukasey said, “We help anyone with a serious, urgent problem, and we do it with a combination of experience, creativity, commitment, speed and skill.”

Founding Partner Marc Mukasey is in the middle of a prolonged streak of successes for his clients. He’s secured “not guilty” verdicts in his last three federal trials, on charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to securities fraud. His record has been equally strong during sentencing proceedings – over the last four years, not a single of his clients has been sentenced to a single day in prison, a string that goes back even prior to the firm’s founding.

Despite the challenges of litigating matters during Covid, Mukasey has three high-profile criminal trials upcoming:

US v. Lieber – a case in which the firm represents the former Chairman of the Harvard University Chemistry Department;

– a case in which the firm represents the former Chairman of the Harvard University Chemistry Department; US v. Goyal – a health care and PPP fraud case in the Southern District of New York;

– a health care and PPP fraud case in the Southern District of New York; US v. Singerman, et al. – a dietary supplements trafficking case in the Southern District of Florida.

At a time when high-stakes trials and trial lawyers are few and far between, Mr. Mukasey is among the country’s most-in-demand courtroom advocates. “Even with the current logistical and scheduling challenges, we make sure our clients get the most robust courtroom defense,” Mukasey said.

Mukasey Frenchman also recognizes an obligation to play its part in the long-overdue social justice changes taking place in today’s world. The firm has also committed significant time and resources to pro bono matters, working with various organizations devoted to criminal justice reform, food insecurity, disability rights and access to healthcare. Mukasey Frenchman has also participated in appellate arguments on behalf of indigent and under-represented women, and its lawyers have been appointed to serve as Criminal Justice Act appellate counsel in the federal courts.

As the firm enters its third year, Mukasey Frenchman bids farewell to Jeff Sklaroff, one of its founders. Mr. Mukasey noted that “Jeff completed his two-year mission of helping to build and launch the firm and we are eternally grateful to him. We look forward to finding opportunities to work with Jeff in his new ventures and wish him all the best.”

Note: Mukasey Frenchman is a law firm built specifically for the courtroom. We have tried criminal and civil cases across the country against the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Offices, the SEC and District Attorneys’ offices. Bold, experienced and technologically advanced, our lawyers are prepared for the government investigations and complex cases of the 2020s. When corporations, executives, and professionals need to fight to protect their freedom, their business, or their reputation, Mukasey Frenchman is ready for trial. For more, visit: https://mfsllp.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005858/en/