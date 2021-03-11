Mullen Technologies Announces Purchase of Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing Center in Tunica, MS

BREA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Technologies Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, has executed a purchase and sales agreement (PSA) and opened escrow to purchase a EV manufacturing facility in Tunica, Mississippi. This five-year-old, turn-key facility affords Mullen the opportunity to innovate its manufacturing processes, while having the availability to assemble vehicles now and optimize product design with simultaneous engineering efforts. Under Mullen ownership, the facility will be known as Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Center (AMEC) and Proving Grounds.



Mullen will immediately begin efforts to reestablish the facility to build and support Mullen’s platform of electric vehicles. Located just 50 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, the AMEC facility sits on 100 acres and will employ approximately 50+ people in the first year, with the objective of expanding to 200+ employees in three years.

“The opportunities for this site are endless when it comes to validating both engineering and manufacturing initiatives. Such a huge step forward in advancing our technology and getting it into the customers’ hands,” said John Taylor, VP of Manufacturing.

“Our goal is to sustain 100% of our manufacturing processes in the US and by US workers. With the establishment of AMEC in Tunica, we are among the very few EV companies that have a manufacturing presence in the US,” said David Michery, CEO and Chairman of Mullen Technologies.

“Tunica will allow us to perfect the engineering and manufacturing processes involved in building our EVs, while affording us the ability to assemble vehicles now. This facility is ideal for Mullen’s upcoming initiatives and will be pivotal in allowing us to get to the production of our vehicles in less than typical time,” said David.

Mullen is currently working on getting its first mid-size, all-electric SUV to market and is set to unveil the initial concept vehicle in the coming months. In anticipation of the vehicle, Mullen has already begun taking pre-orders with a refundable deposit of $100.

About Mullen Technologies:

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed vehicle manufacturer that operates in various verticals of the businesses, focusing on the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp. and CarHub. Each of these divisions provide Mullen with diversity of different products and services within the automotive industry. For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com .

For more information, please visit www.mullenusa.com .

