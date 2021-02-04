MultiBrush by Rendever Now Available on SideQuest, Providing Artists with a Collaborative Tool in Virtual Reality

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) for seniors, today announces its release of MultiBrush – the first publicly available multiplayer version of Tilt Brush – on SideQuest. It is also coming soon to Oculus’s new App Lab , which gives developers a faster way to distribute new apps directly to Oculus Quest users.



When Google announced it was open sourcing Tilt Brush last week, Rendever Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer Tom Neumann immediately went to work developing a multiplayer version of the popular app that gives creators a way to make art in virtual reality. Within 10 hours, the team developed a working prototype of multiplayer - a feature that has been eagerly requested by Tilt Brush users for years. Given Rendever’s mission to improve health through social VR experiences, Neumann and his team were able to leverage their extensive expertise to develop this version in record time.

“At Rendever, bringing people together through VR has been at the heart of what we’ve done since day one. The first time I tried Tilt Brush, I was amazed by the level of creative freedom it offered. It felt like a whole new medium,” said Neumann. “It has a huge community, so naturally multiplayer has been one of the most requested features. When it was open sourced, we saw a perfect opportunity to dive in and make multiplayer a reality.”

Rendever’s VR platform is used by senior living communities and healthcare organizations across North America and Australia to help reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections through shared experiences in VR. Seniors can check off bucket list items together, travel the world virtually, and share stories. Now, MultiBrush by Rendever will open new doors to those already using the VR platform. From RendeverLive™ sessions featuring VR artists to immersive art therapy, there are countless opportunities for the Rendever community and the Tilt Brush community to come together in the near future.

“Through VR, we see a world where social connection is easier than ever, even during times when we’re physically distanced,” continued Neumann. “Our hope is that through working hand-in-hand with creators, we can bring our senior living partners and their residents into the world of VR artistry.”

Through MultiBrush, VR/AR artist Michelle Brown developed the landscape imagery in the app’s new logo.

To download MultiBrush by Rendever on SideQuest, click here . For more information on Rendever, visit www.rendever.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .