STORY: The number of people killed and injured in separate Russian attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday (May 19) reached double figures, local officials said.

The city and region of the same name have been under constant attacks in recent weeks by Russia in its latest offensive including launching missiles and guided bombs.

This is the aftermath of one attack on Sunday at a recreation area just outside the city.

Five people were killed including a pregnant woman and sixteen were wounded according to Kharkiv's mayor on Telegram.

Local resident and first aid responder Natalia Burinkova described the area as a place where people came to relax.

"There were no soldiers here, absolutely none. I retrieved a pregnant girl from beneath the rubble. She didn't have a pulse."

Local Police inspector Yaroslav Trofimko told Reuters they arrived after the first explosion and gave first aid to civilians but five minutes later there was a second explosion which wounded more civilians and an ambulance medic.

Ukraine has accused Russia of using "double tap" strikes to kill or injure emergency workers at the scene of strike impacts.

Later, two villages in the Kupiansk district would also be shelled by Russian forces according to the local governor - at least five people were killed and nine injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again called on Western allies to supply Kyiv with additional air defense systems to protect Kharkiv and other cities.