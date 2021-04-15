Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Thailand risk
joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S.
currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but
whether she applies that label is unclear.
The Biden administration has sought to engage more
constructively with trading partners and allies, and currency
experts say that Yellen could veer from the aggressive approach
applied by the Trump administration in the currency report,
taking into account the trade and capital flow distortions of
the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing the structure of the
report.
"I think the Yellen Treasury would be inclined to take a
more flexible approach," said Matthew Goodman, a former U.S.
Treasury official now with the Center for Strategic and
International Studies. He added, however, that Yellen's hands
are "tied somewhat" by the criteria applied to deciding whether
a trading partner manipulates its currency.
Yellen also has challenges in softening Washington's
position, facing pressure from labor unions and Democrats in
Congress to maintain a tough stance on currency manipulation.
Trading partners are labeled manipulators if they meet
specific criteria - a more than $20 billion bilateral trade
surplus with the United States, foreign currency intervention
exceeding 2% of gross domestic product and a global current
account surplus exceeding 2% of GDP - which led the Trump
Administration to label Switzerland and Vietnam as currency
manipulators in December.
U.S. law requires the Treasury to seek negotiations with
manipulators to bring them back below the thresholds, with
specified remedies including denying them access to U.S.
government procurement contracts and development finance.
The report is expected to signal how strictly Yellen
interprets the criteria, or whether she reverses tightening
moves by her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, who reduced the
current account threshold to 2% of GDP from 3%, ensnaring more
countries.
China a currency manipulator in August 2019 at the height of
China a currency manipulator in August 2019 at the height of
U.S.-China trade tensions, even though Beijing met just one of
five months later when the two countries reached a trade deal,
five months later when the two countries reached a trade deal,
drawing broad criticism that the Trump administration had
politicized the report.
Foreign exchange analysts say that Taiwan, with a current
account surplus of 14% in 2020, a record $30 billion trade
surplus with the United States and net foreign exchange
purchases of nearly 6% of GDP, is firmly in Treasury's
crosshairs during this cycle, even though the Taiwan dollar
remains near 23-year highs.
Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore are in similar straits,
analysts say. BBH analyst Win Thin also sees Malaysia and South
Korea at risk.
Although the Swiss National Bank appears to have sold off a
tiny portion of its nearly $1 trillion foreign currency pile to
show goodwill to the U.S. Treasury, "that won't be enough to get
off the list," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.
The Treasury declined to comment on the contents of the
forthcoming currency report, as did the SNB.
For Vietnam, the designation has bigger consequences, as the
U.S. Trade Representative's office has an active investigation
on Hanoi's currency practices that could lead to U.S. tariffs on
imports from Vietnam.
A number of countries are expected to remain or appear on
the "monitoring list," BBH's Thin says, among them China,
Germany, Japan, Italy, India, Singapore, Ireland and Mexico.
HAWKISH PLEDGE
Yellen told U.S. senators at her January confirmation
hearing she would fight for market-determined exchange rates.
But she has currency hawks in Congress - both Democrats and
Republicans - watching over her shoulder. Senate Banking
Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, plans to
introduce legislation on Thursday that would make it easier for
the Commerce Department to treat currency manipulation as unfair
subsidies in trade cases.
"When other countries engage in unfair trade practices,
including currency manipulation, Ohio workers pay the price,"
Brown said in a statement to Reuters.
Taiwan's case is more complicated by geopolitical pressures,
including heightened military tensions with China, and the
island's position as a major exporter of semiconductors that are
needed to help ease a supply shortage for U.S. manufacturers.
Mark Sobel, another former Treasury official, said the
latter is among complex issues that do not fit with a mechanical
application of the currency manipulator criteria.
"Treasury has to... inject more nuance into its thinking,
not only about the countries, but also about the implications of
U.S. policy for these countries," said Sobel, now with the
Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think tank.
