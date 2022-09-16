Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Multiple bodies found at mass burial site in Ukraine's Izium with rope around necks

09/16/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian serviceman walks among graves of mostly unidentified civilians and Ukrainian soldiers at an improvised cemetery in the town of Izium

IZIUM, Ukraine (Reuters) - Multiple bodies have been found with rope round their necks and hands tied at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, Reuters reporters said.

Ukrainian police and forensic experts were helping to exhume the bodies at the site, marked by wooden crosses, on the edge of a cemetery in the northwest of the city. White body bags lay on the ground.

Ukrainian authorities earlier reported the discovery of a mass burial site containing around 440 bodies in total in Izium, a frontline Russian stronghold until Ukraine's counter-offensive across the Kharkiv region during the past week.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
08:58aForeigners Acquire C$14.83 Billion of Canadian Securities in July
DJ
08:55aKyrgyzstan says Tajikistan resumed firing on border after ceasefire
RE
08:53aSeparatists blame Kyiv for killings of officials in Russian-occupied areas
RE
08:53aCanada Wholesale Transactions Down 0.6% in July
DJ
08:52aShopify offers workers greater say in compensation structure to attract talent
RE
08:51aSanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
08:50aChina and India among SCO states urging 'balance' in climate approach
RE
08:44aMeloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
RE
08:44aCanada Housing Starts Drop 3%, to 267,443
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
2France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
3HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5LEG IMMOBILIEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS