STORY: The firecrackers exploded and set off a fire at the unauthorized warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district, in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat's governor Sanan Phongaksorn told Reuters.

More than 120 people were injured and sent to hospital, Sanan said, adding that the vast majority of them had returned home.

He said the blast also damaged more than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse, affecting 365 people. Some 20 to 30 families had to stay at a shelter overnight, but by Sunday many were able to leave to stay with relatives.

Sanan added that police were investigating the cause of the incident, with initial reports suggesting a welding error at the warehouse.