Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

02/19/2022 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pBritain to set out plans to scrap COVID self-isolation laws
RE
05:43pBritain to set out plans to scrap COVID self-isolation laws
RE
05:35pPutin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
05:35pPutin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
05:07pCanadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
05:06pSeparatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions
RE
04:56pCanadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
04:51pAlmost 2,000 ceasefire violations logged in eastern Ukraine - diplomatic source
RE
04:51pSeparatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions
RE
04:41pMultiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

HOT NEWS