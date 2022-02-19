Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
02/19/2022 | 04:41pm EST
DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.
The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Lewis)