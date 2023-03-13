Multiple pedestrians struck by a pickup truck in Canada's Quebec -CBC News

Today at 06:43 pm Share

(Reuters) - A pickup truck hit several pedestrians in Canada's Quebec, causing multiple injuries, some of which are critical, CBC News reported on Monday.

The report cited Quebec provincial police. Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)