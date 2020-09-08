Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Munck Wilson Mandala : Welcomes Mabel Simpson and Shelley Hickey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Munck Wilson Mandala has added veteran real estate attorneys Mabel Simpson and Shelley Hickey from SimpsonLaw Group. Simpson is a partner and Hickey a principal attorney. Both have practiced law for 33 years each and their combined experience adds legal power to MWM’s real estate, commercial litigation, oil and gas, and construction law practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005999/en/

Mabel Simpson and Shelley Hickey (Photo: Business Wire)

Mabel Simpson and Shelley Hickey (Photo: Business Wire)

Simpson has owned and operated her own law firm since the mid-90s. Prior to and during law school, she worked as a landman for four years, experiencing the business side of the oil and gas industry in Texas. This unique background helped shape Simpson’s legal practice where she provides legal services for clients involved in real estate development, construction, and oil and gas.

Hickey’s legal background includes working as an associate in private practice before taking a position as assistant city attorney, assigned to the Seattle Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Seattle Office of Civil Rights. Hickey spent 10 years working in Seattle before moving to Texas where she joined Simpson’s firm and transitioned her law practice to focus on business law, representing clients in real estate, corporate law, and commercial litigation.

Simpson served on the Richardson City Council from 2015-2019 and she is a graduate of Leadership Richardson. Throughout her career, she has been involved in various civic and community organizations, including Neighborhood Youth and Family Counseling of Richardson, the Richardson Hospital Board, and the St. Paul School Board. Simpson is currently a member of the Legislative Committee - Texas Land Title Association. She received her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

Hickey is a member of the Richardson Rotary Club and served as past president from 2011-2012. She is also a graduate of Leadership Richardson. Hickey earned her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where she and Simpson were roommates and have remained life-long friends.

Munck Wilson Mandala is a technology-focused law firm with offices in Dallas, Austin and Marshall, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. The firm offers full-service counsel in the areas of intellectual property litigation, complex commercial litigation, intellectual property portfolio development, corporate transactions and securities, real estate, and employment law. Munck Wilson Mandala represents clients from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Learn more about the firm at http://www.munckwilson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Legal Team Appointments
AQ
05:16pPHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Legal Team Appointments
GL
05:15pFLAGSTAR BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pAZEK : reg; Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Partial Release of IPO Lock-Up Restriction
BU
05:15pVIA optronics Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in U.S.
BU
05:15pNeovasc to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
NE
05:14pOPES ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:13pNORZINC : TMX Group, NorZinc, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
05:13pSMARTFINANCIAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group