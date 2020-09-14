Munck Wilson Mandala :'s Michael McCabe and Jenny Martinez Named Co-Chairs of Award-Winning Litigation Section

Munck Wilson Mandala named senior partners Michael McCabe and Jenny Martinez co-chairs of the firm’s litigation section. Both are members of MWM’s executive committee and bring unique qualities and legal experience. McCabe will remain co-chair of MWM’s employment and labor law section.

Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Labor and Employment Law, McCabe is a skilled trial lawyer handling complex commercial, technology and employment litigation cases. He was co-lead counsel of the MWM litigation team that won a $77 million judgment for theft of trade secrets in 2015, earning a top verdict that year. In 2016, he convinced the Texas Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision to dismiss a doctor’s defamation suit against his client, a television station.

Martinez has an impressive 21-year legal career representing clients in finance, technology, employment, securities and environmental litigation. She has worked at notable law firms in Dallas and was previously a name partner with Godwin Bowman Martinez where she chaired the litigation section. Martinez was a key member of the Deepwater Horizon trial team, representing Haliburton in one of the largest environmental lawsuits in US history. While at her prior firm, Martinez was a panelist at MWM’s S.H.E. Summit Dallas Event in 2018. She joined the firm a month later.

Both McCabe and Martinez are frequently honored for their legal talent. Annually they are selected as Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters and as Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine. McCabe has been recognized among the Best Lawyers in America© by WoodwardWhite, Inc. since 2016 and Martinez has been listed as one of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America since 2017.

Martinez received her J.D. cum laude from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law where she was a chief counsel at the SMU Legal Clinic and a research assistant to Professor Ellen Smith Pryor. McCabe received his J.D. with honors from Texas Tech University School of Law. After law school, he served as a law clerk to Federal District Judge John H. McBryde in Fort Worth, Texas.

