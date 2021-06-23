Municipal and county council election, electoral survey

Statistics Norway receives the electoral register from the Norwegian Electoral Directorate before the election. Statistics Norway merges this information with oter registers using a unique identification key for each person in the register. The entire electoral register is the basis for drawing the sample.

The local election survey 2019 has several purposes, in some of the analyzes one will be particularly concerned with differences between the municipalities. The population in Norwegian municipalities varies between around 200 and over half a million. If the purpose is to study the behavior of Norwegian voters and take into account settlement patterns etc, the sample would tend to be too small in the municipalities where not many people live. In the local elections, foreign citizens also have the right to vote, the authorities responsible integration finance a sample of persons with an immigrant background. The sample is therefore divided into three:

1) Random sample of 5,998 eligible voters drawn without taking into account the population in the municipality,

2) Stratified sample of 4,002, where we have drawn 667 eligible voters at random according to 6 municipality sizes. Municipality size is based on the population in each municipality per 01 / 07-2019. The stratification by population is identical to previous local election surveys (less than 2,500, 2,500-5,000, 5,001-10,000, 10,001-20,000, 20,001-60,000 and over 60,000 inhabitants).

3) Stratified sample among immigrants and Norwegian-born with two immigrant parents. Among immigrants, 2,000 with a country background from Western Europe etc, 3,000 from Eastern European EU countries, 3,000 among people with a country background from Africa, Asia etc. were drawn. In addition, 1,000 eligible voters under the age of 35 who are children of people with a country background from Africa, Asia etc.