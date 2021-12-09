Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Unveils Five Newly Transformed Galleries for Art of Ancient Greece, Rome and the Byzantine Empire

12/09/2021 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), is unveiling an ambitious transformation in the George D. and Margo Behrakis Wing for Art of the Ancient World: five reimagined galleries for the art of ancient Greece, Rome and the Byzantine Empire that tell new stories about some of the oldest works in the MFA’s collection. The newly renovated spaces feature innovative displays, interactive and digital experiences created in partnership with local and international collaborators, and immersive evocations of an ancient Greek temple and a Byzantine church. Each of the nearly 550 featured objects was researched, cleaned and conserved prior to going on view. Many are on view for the first time or after a long period off view, including the recently conserved Monopoli Altarpiece and a colossal seated marble sculpture of a goddess. Narratives throughout the galleries provide fresh perspectives on an era that provided inspiration for our own modern society and examine contemporary issues through the art of the past—posing questions about community, the role of religion, and why the mythical world is an enduring source of fascination, then and now. The galleries will debut to the public on December 18, a day of free general admission.

The MFA’s collection of Greek and Roman art is one of the finest and most comprehensive in the world. The major renovation and reinstallation project has created a grand entry to these holdings, with three galleries exploring Greek and Roman mythology, early Greek art and Roman portraiture. The suite also includes a new gallery devoted to art of the Byzantine Empire—the first of its kind in New England—and a gallery for rotating installations that explore how modern and contemporary artists interacted with art of the past. The inaugural installation features sculptural works by American abstractionist Cy Twombly (1928–2011), on loan from the Cy Twombly Foundation, and an important painting by the artist that is a promised gift to the Museum.

Full press release is available on mfa.org.

The renovations are made possible by a community of individuals, families and foundations, led by George D. and Margo Behrakis, Lizbeth and George Krupp, Richard and Nancy Lubin and an anonymous donor. The free admission day is generously supported by The Jeffrey A. and Pamela Dippel Choney Fund.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aINVESTVIEW, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:42aASSURA : Consortium formed to create net zero carbon design guide
PU
09:42a​  Ramu Nickel and Cobalt project update
PU
09:42aOil Search has a Proud History
PU
09:42aAtualização do salário mínimo para 2022 e medida de compensação para a entidade empregadora
PU
09:42aALBIREO PHARMA : Announces Changes to R&D Organization - Form 8-K
PU
09:42aHERITAGE CANNABIS : Decision Document (Preliminary)
PU
09:42aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : November Traffic Results
PU
09:42aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Angle Inlet, Minnesota to Support Public Safety
PU
09:42aGermany's data strategy for growth and innovation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
2Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
3Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500
4Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
5Diess stays on to steer Volkswagen into electric future

HOT NEWS