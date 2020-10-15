Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, June 2020

As regards Archaeological sites, during the

In June 2020 compared with the corresponding month of 2019, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded a decrease of 96.4% , while a decrease of 94.3% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 97.6% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).

Museums, whose operation was suspended on March 14

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for June 2020. More specifically:

Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4).

Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - June 2020) (in thousand euro)

22,000 20,000 18,000 16,000 Total Receipts 14,000 12,000 Receipts from 10,000 Archaeological 8,000 Sites 6,000 Receipts from 4,000 Museums 2,000 0 Apr-15 Jul-15 Oct-15 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Apr-17 Jul-17 Oct-17 Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Apr-20 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Museum, June 2020 Other museums 52.6%

Acropolis Museum

Delphi26.9%

2.6%

White Tower National Archaeological 7.3% 4.8% Herakleion Archaeological Palace of the Grand Master Ancient Olympia (Crete) (Rhodes) 1.3% 2.3% 2.2%

Graph 4: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, June 2020

Εpidavros Other archaeological sites 4.0% 48.7% The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure 3.5% The Acropolis of Athens 21.1%

Delphi

3.4%

Sounio

9.5%

Μystras

1.9%

Αncient Korinthos The Acropolis of Lindos 0.9% 0.6% Phaistos (Crete) Knossos (Crete) Αncient Olympia Royal Tombs of Vergina 0.5% 2.6% 2.6% 0.7%

