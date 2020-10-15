Log in
Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, June 2020

10/15/2020 | 05:05am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15 October 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE

JUNE 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for June 2020. More specifically:

  • Museums, whose operation was suspended on March 14th 2020 in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic, re-operated on June 16th 2020, i.e. they operated for a total period of fifteen (15) calendar days. During June 2020, compared with June 2019, the number of visitors at Museums recorder a decrease of 97.0%, while a decrease of 95.3% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a decrease of 98.2% in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
  • In June 2020 compared with the corresponding month of 2019, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded a decrease of 96.4% , while a decrease of 94.3% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 97.6% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
  • During the six-month period from January to June 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 80.1% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 78.2% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and an 86.7% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended from March 14th until June 15th 2020 (Table 2).
  • As regards Archaeological sites, during the six-month period from January to June 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 85.3% was recorded in the number of visitors, while an 83.2% decrease was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 90.3% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Archaeological sites had been suspended from March 14th to May 17th 2020 (Table 2).

Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (January 2015 - June 2020)

3,000,000

2,500,000

Total Visitors

(museums &

2,000,000

archaeological

sites)

1,500,000

1,000,000

Visitors with

free admission

500,000

tickets

(museums &

0

15-Apr

15-Jul

15-Oct

16-Jan

16-Apr

16-Jul

16-Oct

17-Jan

17-Apr

17-Jul

17-Oct

18-Jan

18-Apr

18-Jul

18-Oct

19-Jan

19-Apr

19-Jul

19-Oct

20-Jan

20-Apr

archaeological

15-Jan

sites)

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Asimina Katri

Tel: +30 213 135 2168

Fax:+30 213 135 2947

e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr

1

TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(JUNE 2019 & JUNE 2020)

Ι. NUMBER OF VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2019

2020(1)

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

2,141,580

72,954

-96.6%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

581,037

17,222

-97.0%

Acropolis Museum

189,737

4,636

-97.6%

National Archaeological

53,440

820

-98.5%

Ancient Olympia

15,306

217

-98.6%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

31,860

380

-98.8%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

76,190

401

-99.5%

White Tower

14,533

1,262

-91.3%

Delphi

27,842

450

-98.4%

Other museums

172,129

9,056

-94.7%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

1,560,543

55,732

-96.4%

Εpidavros (2)

54,693

2,221

-95.9%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

49,507

1,936

-96.1%

The Acropolis of Athens

399,019

11,757

-97.1%

Sounio

38,382

5,279

-86.2%

The Acropolis of Lindos

74,142

326

-99.6%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

21,044

369

-98.2%

Αncient Olympia

54,505

1,474

-97.3%

Knossos (Crete)

115,277

1,460

-98.7%

Phaistos (Crete)

13,675

294

-97.9%

Αncient Korinthos (2)

22,944

522

-97.7%

Μystras (2)

14,173

1,075

-92.4%

Delphi

44,165

1,899

-95.7%

Other archaeological sites

659,017

27,120

-95.9%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

1,546,043

40,855

-97.4%

C. Μuseums

386,080

8,002

-97.9%

D. Αrchaeological sites

1,159,963

32,853

-97.2%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F)

595,537

32,099

-94.6%

E. Μuseums

194,957

9,220

-95.3%

F. Αrchaeological sites

400,580

22,879

-94.3%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total Receipts (G+H)

17,468,365

404,340

-97.7%

G. Μuseums

2,967,778

54,652

-98.2%

H. Αrchaeological sites

14,500,587

349,688

-97.6%

  1. Museums remained closed from March 14th to June 15th 2020, while Archaeological sites remained closed from March 14th to May 17th, 2020, in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic.
  2. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

2

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4).

Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - June 2020) (in thousand euro)

22,000

20,000

18,000

16,000

Total Receipts

14,000

12,000

Receipts from

10,000

Archaeological

8,000

Sites

6,000

Receipts from

4,000

Museums

2,000

0

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Apr-20

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Museum, June 2020

Other museums

52.6%

Acropolis Museum

Delphi26.9%

2.6%

White Tower

National Archaeological

7.3%

4.8%

Herakleion Archaeological

Palace of the Grand Master

Ancient Olympia

(Crete)

(Rhodes)

1.3%

2.3%

2.2%

Graph 4: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, June 2020

Εpidavros

Other archaeological sites

4.0%

48.7%

The Acropolis of Mycenae &

Atreus' Treasure

3.5%

The Acropolis of Athens

21.1%

Delphi

3.4%

Sounio

9.5%

Μystras

1.9%

Αncient Korinthos

The Acropolis of Lindos

0.9%

0.6%

Phaistos (Crete) Knossos (Crete)

Αncient Olympia

Royal Tombs of Vergina

0.5%

2.6%

2.6%

0.7%

3

TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(2018, 2019, JANUARY-JUNE 2019, 2020)

Ι. VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2018

2019

JANUARY-JUNE

change

2019

2020(1)

2020/2019

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

18,603,576

19,559,278

8,473,175

1,387,784

-83.6%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

5,702,211

5,895,927

2,694,510

537,527

-80.1%

Acropolis Museum

1,774,304

1,755,435

845,768

188,347

-77.7%

National Archaeological

594,219

608,876

291,914

61,945

-78.8%

Ancient Olympia

156,658

159,348

84,540

8,346

-90.1%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

242,759

263,958

82,568

5,019

-93.9%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

555,031

660,533

227,554

19,481

-91.4%

White Tower

225,944

251,760

104,912

37,384

-64.4%

Delphi

249,754

275,993

142,534

22,985

-83.9%

Other museums

1,903,542

1,920,024

914,720

194,020

-78.8%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

12,901,365

13,663,351

5,778,665

850,257

-85.3%

Εpidavros (2)

548,890

535,751

251,939

32,122

-87.3%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

495,993

502,619

249,307

31,898

-87.2%

The Acropolis of Athens

3,150,604

3,593,586

1,570,132

314,837

-79.9%

Sounio

306,665

337,544

154,306

44,229

-71.3%

The Acropolis of Lindos

489,431

525,757

165,841

2,644

-98.4%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

222,503

223,151

118,887

19,722

-83.4%

Αncient Olympia

484,238

457,710

196,477

16,806

-91.4%

Knossos (Crete)

855,663

949,192

326,971

25,095

-92.3%

Phaistos (Crete)

134,538

121,796

50,289

9,254

-81.6%

Αncient Korinthos (2)

196,944

214,023

95,687

14,254

-85.1%

Μystras (2)

145,939

147,713

63,511

8,739

-86.2%

Delphi

405,947

405,348

192,780

34,485

-82.1%

Other archaeological sites

5,464,010

5,649,161

2,342,538

296,172

-87.4%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2018

2019

JANUARY-JUNE

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

11,576,404

12,434,987

5,003,819

739,304

-85.2%

C. Μuseums

3,155,269

3,345,997

1,404,143

255,895

-81.8%

D. Αrchaeological sites

8,421,135

9,088,990

3,599,676

483,409

-86.6%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2018

2019

JANUARY-JUNE

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total number of visitors with free admission

7,027,172

7,124,291

3,469,356

648,480

-81.3%

ticket (E+F)

E. Μuseums

2,546,942

2,549,930

1,290,367

281,632

-78.2%

F. Αrchaeological sites

4,480,230

4,574,361

2,178,989

366,848

-83.2%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2018

2019

JANUARY-JUNE

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total Receipts (G+H)

115,774,516

130,938,846

51,575,126

5,321,554

-89.7%

G. Μuseums

18,251,493

23,343,026

9,375,817

1,248,215

-86.7%

H. Αrchaeological sites

97,523,023

107,595,820

42,199,309

4,073,339

-90.3%

  1. Museums remained closed from March 14th to June 15th 2020, while Archaeological sites remained closed from March 14th to May 17th, 2020, in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic.
  2. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 09:04:02 UTC

