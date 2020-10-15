Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, June 2020

|
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for June 2020. More specifically:
Museums, whose operation was suspended on March 14th 2020 in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic, re-operated on June 16th 2020, i.e. they operated for a total period of fifteen (15) calendar days. During June 2020, compared with June 2019, the number of visitors at Museums recorder a decrease of 97.0%, while a decrease of 95.3% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a decrease of 98.2% in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
In June 2020 compared with the corresponding month of 2019, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded a decrease of 96.4% , while a decrease of 94.3% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 97.6% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
During the six-month period from January to June 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 80.1% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 78.2% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and an 86.7% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended from March 14th until June 15th 2020 (Table 2).
As regards Archaeological sites, during the six-month period from January to June 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 85.3% was recorded in the number of visitors, while an 83.2% decrease was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 90.3% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Archaeological sites had been suspended from March 14th to May 17th 2020 (Table 2).
Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (January 2015 - June 2020)
Information on methodological issues:
TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS
(JUNE 2019 & JUNE 2020)
Ι. NUMBER OF VISITORS
|
|
Museums and Archaeological sites
|
|
2019
|
|
2020(1)
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors (Α+Β)
|
|
2,141,580
|
|
72,954
|
|
-96.6%
|
|
|
Α. Μuseums (C+E)
|
|
581,037
|
|
17,222
|
|
-97.0%
|
|
|
Acropolis Museum
|
|
189,737
|
|
4,636
|
|
-97.6%
|
|
|
National Archaeological
|
|
53,440
|
|
820
|
|
-98.5%
|
|
|
Ancient Olympia
|
|
15,306
|
|
217
|
|
-98.6%
|
|
|
Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)
|
|
31,860
|
|
380
|
|
-98.8%
|
|
|
Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)
|
|
76,190
|
|
401
|
|
-99.5%
|
|
|
White Tower
|
|
14,533
|
|
1,262
|
|
-91.3%
|
|
|
Delphi
|
|
27,842
|
|
450
|
|
-98.4%
|
|
|
Other museums
|
|
172,129
|
|
9,056
|
|
-94.7%
|
|
|
Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)
|
|
1,560,543
|
|
55,732
|
|
-96.4%
|
|
|
Εpidavros (2)
|
|
54,693
|
|
2,221
|
|
-95.9%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure
|
|
49,507
|
|
1,936
|
|
-96.1%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Athens
|
|
399,019
|
|
11,757
|
|
-97.1%
|
|
|
Sounio
|
|
38,382
|
|
5,279
|
|
-86.2%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Lindos
|
|
74,142
|
|
326
|
|
-99.6%
|
|
|
Royal Tombs of Vergina
|
|
21,044
|
|
369
|
|
-98.2%
|
|
|
Αncient Olympia
|
|
54,505
|
|
1,474
|
|
-97.3%
|
|
|
Knossos (Crete)
|
|
115,277
|
|
1,460
|
|
-98.7%
|
|
|
Phaistos (Crete)
|
|
13,675
|
|
294
|
|
-97.9%
|
|
|
Αncient Korinthos (2)
|
|
22,944
|
|
522
|
|
-97.7%
|
|
|
Μystras (2)
|
|
14,173
|
|
1,075
|
|
-92.4%
|
|
|
Delphi
|
|
44,165
|
|
1,899
|
|
-95.7%
|
|
|
Other archaeological sites
|
|
659,017
|
|
27,120
|
|
-95.9%
|
|
|
ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)
|
|
1,546,043
|
|
40,855
|
|
-97.4%
|
|
|
C. Μuseums
|
|
386,080
|
|
8,002
|
|
-97.9%
|
|
|
D. Αrchaeological sites
|
|
1,159,963
|
|
32,853
|
|
-97.2%
|
|
|
ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F)
|
|
595,537
|
|
32,099
|
|
-94.6%
|
|
|
E. Μuseums
|
|
194,957
|
|
9,220
|
|
-95.3%
|
|
|
F. Αrchaeological sites
|
|
400,580
|
|
22,879
|
|
-94.3%
|
|
|
IV. RECEIPTS (euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Receipts (G+H)
|
|
17,468,365
|
|
404,340
|
|
-97.7%
|
|
|
G. Μuseums
|
|
2,967,778
|
|
54,652
|
|
-98.2%
|
|
|
H. Αrchaeological sites
|
|
14,500,587
|
|
349,688
|
|
-97.6%
|
Museums remained closed from March 14th to June 15th 2020, while Archaeological sites remained closed from March 14th to May 17th, 2020, in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic.
Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.
The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4).
Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - June 2020) (in thousand euro)
|
22,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Receipts
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipts from
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Archaeological
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sites
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipts from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Museums
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Apr-15
|
Jul-15
|
Oct-15
|
|
Apr-16
|
Jul-16
|
Oct-16
|
|
Apr-17
|
Jul-17
|
Oct-17
|
|
Apr-18
|
Jul-18
|
Oct-18
|
|
Apr-19
|
Jul-19
|
Oct-19
|
|
Apr-20
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Museum, June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other museums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acropolis Museum
Delphi26.9%
2.6%
|
White Tower
|
|
|
National Archaeological
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
4.8%
|
Herakleion Archaeological
|
|
|
|
Palace of the Grand Master
|
Ancient Olympia
|
(Crete)
|
|
(Rhodes)
|
1.3%
|
2.3%
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
Graph 4: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, June 2020
|
|
Εpidavros
|
Other archaeological sites
|
4.0%
|
48.7%
|
The Acropolis of Mycenae &
|
|
Atreus' Treasure
|
|
3.5%
|
|
The Acropolis of Athens
|
|
21.1%
Delphi
3.4%
Sounio
9.5%
Μystras
1.9%
|
Αncient Korinthos
|
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Lindos
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
Phaistos (Crete) Knossos (Crete)
|
Αncient Olympia
|
Royal Tombs of Vergina
|
|
0.5%
|
2.6%
|
2.6%
|
0.7%
|
3
TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS
(2018, 2019, JANUARY-JUNE 2019, 2020)
Ι. VISITORS
|
|
|
Museums and Archaeological sites
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-JUNE
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020(1)
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors (Α+Β)
|
18,603,576
|
|
19,559,278
|
|
8,473,175
|
|
1,387,784
|
|
-83.6%
|
|
|
|
Α. Μuseums (C+E)
|
5,702,211
|
|
5,895,927
|
|
2,694,510
|
|
537,527
|
|
-80.1%
|
|
|
|
Acropolis Museum
|
1,774,304
|
1,755,435
|
|
845,768
|
|
188,347
|
|
-77.7%
|
|
|
|
National Archaeological
|
594,219
|
608,876
|
|
291,914
|
|
61,945
|
|
-78.8%
|
|
|
|
Ancient Olympia
|
156,658
|
159,348
|
|
84,540
|
|
8,346
|
|
-90.1%
|
|
|
|
Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)
|
242,759
|
263,958
|
|
82,568
|
|
5,019
|
|
-93.9%
|
|
|
|
Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)
|
555,031
|
660,533
|
|
227,554
|
|
19,481
|
|
-91.4%
|
|
|
|
White Tower
|
225,944
|
251,760
|
|
104,912
|
|
37,384
|
|
-64.4%
|
|
|
|
Delphi
|
249,754
|
275,993
|
|
142,534
|
|
22,985
|
|
-83.9%
|
|
|
|
Other museums
|
1,903,542
|
1,920,024
|
|
914,720
|
|
194,020
|
|
-78.8%
|
|
|
|
Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)
|
12,901,365
|
|
13,663,351
|
|
5,778,665
|
|
850,257
|
|
-85.3%
|
|
|
|
Εpidavros (2)
|
548,890
|
535,751
|
|
251,939
|
|
32,122
|
|
-87.3%
|
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure
|
495,993
|
502,619
|
|
249,307
|
|
31,898
|
|
-87.2%
|
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Athens
|
3,150,604
|
3,593,586
|
|
1,570,132
|
|
314,837
|
|
-79.9%
|
|
|
|
Sounio
|
306,665
|
337,544
|
|
154,306
|
|
44,229
|
|
-71.3%
|
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Lindos
|
489,431
|
525,757
|
|
165,841
|
|
2,644
|
|
-98.4%
|
|
|
|
Royal Tombs of Vergina
|
222,503
|
223,151
|
|
118,887
|
|
19,722
|
|
-83.4%
|
|
|
|
Αncient Olympia
|
484,238
|
457,710
|
|
196,477
|
|
16,806
|
|
-91.4%
|
|
|
|
Knossos (Crete)
|
855,663
|
949,192
|
|
326,971
|
|
25,095
|
|
-92.3%
|
|
|
|
Phaistos (Crete)
|
134,538
|
121,796
|
|
50,289
|
|
9,254
|
|
-81.6%
|
|
|
|
Αncient Korinthos (2)
|
196,944
|
214,023
|
|
95,687
|
|
14,254
|
|
-85.1%
|
|
|
|
Μystras (2)
|
145,939
|
147,713
|
|
63,511
|
|
8,739
|
|
-86.2%
|
|
|
|
Delphi
|
405,947
|
405,348
|
|
192,780
|
|
34,485
|
|
-82.1%
|
|
|
|
Other archaeological sites
|
5,464,010
|
5,649,161
|
|
2,342,538
|
|
296,172
|
|
-87.4%
|
|
|
|
ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-JUNE
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)
|
11,576,404
|
|
12,434,987
|
|
5,003,819
|
|
739,304
|
|
-85.2%
|
|
|
|
C. Μuseums
|
3,155,269
|
3,345,997
|
|
1,404,143
|
|
255,895
|
|
-81.8%
|
|
|
|
D. Αrchaeological sites
|
8,421,135
|
9,088,990
|
|
3,599,676
|
|
483,409
|
|
-86.6%
|
|
|
|
ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-JUNE
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors with free admission
|
7,027,172
|
|
7,124,291
|
|
3,469,356
|
|
648,480
|
|
-81.3%
|
|
|
|
ticket (E+F)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Μuseums
|
2,546,942
|
2,549,930
|
|
1,290,367
|
|
281,632
|
|
-78.2%
|
|
|
|
F. Αrchaeological sites
|
4,480,230
|
4,574,361
|
|
2,178,989
|
|
366,848
|
|
-83.2%
|
|
|
|
IV. RECEIPTS (euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-JUNE
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Receipts (G+H)
|
115,774,516
|
|
130,938,846
|
|
51,575,126
|
|
5,321,554
|
|
-89.7%
|
|
|
|
G. Μuseums
|
18,251,493
|
23,343,026
|
|
9,375,817
|
|
1,248,215
|
|
-86.7%
|
|
|
|
H. Αrchaeological sites
|
97,523,023
|
107,595,820
|
|
42,199,309
|
|
4,073,339
|
|
-90.3%
|
Museums remained closed from March 14th to June 15th 2020, while Archaeological sites remained closed from March 14th to May 17th, 2020, in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic.
Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.
