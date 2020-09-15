|
Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, March 2020
09/15/2020 | 06:00am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 15 September 2020
PRESS RELEASE
SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE
MARCH 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for March 2020. Specifically:
-
Museums, whose operation was suspended on 14 March in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic, operated only for a period of thirteen (13) calendar days in March. During that period, compared with March 2019, Museums experienced an 80.2% decrease in the number of visitors and an 81.4% decrease in the number of free admission visitors as well as a 74.9% decrease in their receipts (Table 1).
-
Similarly, in March 2020 Archaeological sites operated for a total period of thirteen (13) calendar days. During that period, compared with March 2019, the number of visitors recorded a decrease of 76.2%, while a decrease of 74.5% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 78.4% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
-
During the three-month period from January to March 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 37.3% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 41.0% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and a 23.8% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended since 14 March 2020 (Table 2).
-
As regards Archaeological sites, during the three-month period from January to March 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 37.0% was recorded in the number of visitors, while a 45.3% decrease was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 26.2% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Archaeological sites had been suspended since 14 March 2020 (Table 2).
Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (January 2015 - March 2020)
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Apr-15
|
Jul-15
|
Oct-15
|
Jan-16
|
Apr-16
|
Jul-16
|
Oct-16
|
Jan-17
|
Apr- 17
|
Jul-17
|
Oct-17
|
|
Apr-18
|
Jul-18
|
Oct-18
|
|
Apr-19
|
Jul-19
|
Oct-19
|
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Total Visitors (museums & archaeological sites)
Visitors with free admission tickets (museums & archaeological sites)
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Sectoral Statistics Division
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section
|
e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Asimina Katri
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2168
|
|
Fax:+30 213 135 2947
|
|
e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr
|
1
TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS
(MARCH 2019 & MARCH 2020)
Ι. NUMBER OF VISITORS
|
|
Museums and Archaeological sites
|
|
2019
|
|
2020(1)
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors (Α+Β)
|
|
1,061,020
|
|
237,107
|
|
-77.7%
|
|
|
Α. Μuseums (C+E)
|
|
395,714
|
|
78,496
|
|
-80.2%
|
|
|
Acropolis Museum
|
|
142,248
|
|
26,125
|
|
-81.6%
|
|
|
National Archaeological
|
|
43,241
|
|
8,520
|
|
-80.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ancient Olympia
|
|
13,771
|
|
1,622
|
|
-88.2%
|
|
|
Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)
|
|
2,761
|
|
924
|
|
-66.5%
|
|
|
Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)
|
|
14,134
|
|
4,615
|
|
-67.3%
|
|
|
White Tower
|
|
20,483
|
|
5,408
|
|
-73.6%
|
|
|
Delphi
|
|
22,216
|
|
4,574
|
|
-79.4%
|
|
|
Other museums
|
|
136,860
|
|
26,708
|
|
-80.5%
|
|
|
Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)
|
|
665,306
|
|
158,611
|
|
-76.2%
|
|
|
Εpidavros (2)
|
|
37,884
|
|
6,613
|
|
-82.5%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure
|
|
40,487
|
|
4,789
|
|
-88.2%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Athens
|
|
209,755
|
|
51,953
|
|
-75.2%
|
|
|
Sounio
|
|
25,498
|
|
8,667
|
|
-66.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Lindos
|
|
2,196
|
|
788
|
|
-64.1%
|
|
|
Royal Tombs of Vergina
|
|
19,700
|
|
3,943
|
|
-80.0%
|
|
|
Αncient Olympia
|
|
25,550
|
|
2,540
|
|
-90.1%
|
|
|
Knossos (Crete)
|
|
20,214
|
|
5,363
|
|
-73.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phaistos (Crete)
|
|
5,727
|
|
2,559
|
|
-55.3%
|
|
|
Αncient Korinthos (2)
|
|
11,405
|
|
2,591
|
|
-77.3%
|
|
|
Μystras (2)
|
|
7,692
|
|
1,924
|
|
-75.0%
|
|
|
Delphi
|
|
32,411
|
|
6,852
|
|
-78.9%
|
|
|
Other archaeological sites
|
|
226,787
|
|
60,029
|
|
-73.5%
|
|
|
ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)
|
|
485,478
|
|
106,202
|
|
-78.1%
|
|
|
C. Μuseums
|
|
165,154
|
|
35,598
|
|
-78.4%
|
|
|
D. Αrchaeological sites
|
|
320,324
|
|
70,604
|
|
-78.0%
|
|
|
ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F)
|
|
575,542
|
|
130,905
|
|
-77.3%
|
|
|
E. Μuseums
|
|
230,560
|
|
42,898
|
|
-81.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Αrchaeological sites
|
|
344,982
|
|
88,007
|
|
-74.5%
|
|
|
IV. RECEIPTS (euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Receipts (G+H)
|
|
3,137,496
|
|
700,975
|
|
-77.7%
|
|
|
G. Μuseums
|
|
665,784
|
|
166,972
|
|
-74.9%
|
|
|
H. Αrchaeological sites
|
|
2,471,712
|
|
534,003
|
|
-78.4%
|
-
Museums and Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 to 31 March 2020.
-
Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.
2
The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4, respectively).
Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - March 2020) (in thousand euro)
|
22,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Receipts
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipts from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Archaeological
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sites
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipts from
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Museums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Apr-15
|
Jul-15
|
Oct-15
|
|
Apr-16
|
Jul-16
|
Oct-16
|
|
Apr-17
|
Jul-17
|
Oct-17
|
|
Apr-18
|
Jul-18
|
Oct-18
|
|
Apr-19
|
Jul-19
|
Oct-19
|
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Museum, March 2020
|
|
|
Acropolis Museum
|
|
|
|
33.3%
|
Other museums
|
|
|
|
34.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Archaeological
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
Delphi
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
Ancient Olympia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|
White Tower
|
|
|
Palace of the Grand Master
|
6.9%
|
Herakleion Archaeological
|
(Rhodes)
|
|
|
(Crete)
|
1.2%
|
|
5.9%
|
|
Graph 4: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, March 2020
|
Εpidavros
|
|
The Acropolis of Mycenae
|
4.2%
|
|
& Atreus' Treasure
|
|
3.0%
The Acropolis of Athens
Other archaeological sites32.8% 37.8%
Sounio 5.5%
Delphi 4.3%
|
Μystras
|
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Lindos
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Αncient Korinthos
|
|
Royal Tombs of Vergina
|
1.6%
|
Phaistos (Crete)
|
Knossos (Crete) Αncient Olympia
|
2.5%
|
|
|
1.6%
|
3.4%
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
3
TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS
(2018, 2019, JANUARY-MARCH 2019, 2020)
Ι. VISITORS
|
|
|
Museums and Archaeological sites
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-MARCH
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020(1)
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors (Α+Β)
|
18,603,576
|
19,559,278
|
|
2,061,634
|
|
1,296,312
|
|
|
-37.1%
|
|
|
Α. Μuseums (C+E)
|
5,702,211
|
5,895,927
|
|
829,920
|
|
520,305
|
|
|
-37.3%
|
|
|
Acropolis Museum
|
1,774,304
|
1,755,435
|
|
302,598
|
|
183,711
|
|
|
-39.3%
|
|
|
National Archaeological
|
594,219
|
608,876
|
|
109,520
|
|
61,125
|
|
|
-44.2%
|
|
|
Ancient Olympia
|
156,658
|
159,348
|
|
19,809
|
|
8,129
|
|
|
-59.0%
|
|
|
Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)
|
242,759
|
263,958
|
|
4,839
|
|
4,639
|
|
|
-4.1%
|
|
|
Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)
|
555,031
|
660,533
|
|
25,103
|
|
19,080
|
|
|
-24.0%
|
|
|
White Tower
|
225,944
|
251,760
|
|
42,220
|
|
36,122
|
|
|
-14.4%
|
|
|
Delphi
|
249,754
|
275,993
|
|
38,712
|
|
22,535
|
|
|
-41.8%
|
|
|
Other museums
|
1,903,542
|
1,920,024
|
|
287,119
|
|
184,964
|
|
|
-35.6%
|
|
|
Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)
|
12,901,365
|
13,663,351
|
|
1,231,714
|
|
776,007
|
|
|
-37.0%
|
|
|
Εpidavros (1)
|
548,890
|
535,751
|
|
57,134
|
|
29,406
|
|
|
-48.5%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure
|
495,993
|
502,619
|
|
60,687
|
|
29,346
|
|
|
-51.6%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Athens
|
3,150,604
|
3,593,586
|
|
429,888
|
|
297,781
|
|
|
-30.7%
|
|
|
Sounio
|
306,665
|
337,544
|
|
48,053
|
|
35,746
|
|
|
-25.6%
|
|
|
The Acropolis of Lindos
|
489,431
|
525,757
|
|
2,877
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
-21.9%
|
|
|
Royal Tombs of Vergina
|
222,503
|
223,151
|
|
32,554
|
|
19,353
|
|
|
-40.6%
|
|
|
Αncient Olympia
|
484,238
|
457,710
|
|
37,391
|
|
14,995
|
|
|
-59.9%
|
|
|
Knossos (Crete)
|
855,663
|
949,192
|
|
30,279
|
|
23,202
|
|
|
-23.4%
|
|
|
Phaistos (Crete)
|
134,538
|
121,796
|
|
11,149
|
|
8,936
|
|
|
-19.8%
|
|
|
Αncient Korinthos (1)
|
196,944
|
214,023
|
|
21,852
|
|
13,545
|
|
|
-38.0%
|
|
|
Μystras (1)
|
145,939
|
147,713
|
|
11,130
|
|
7,497
|
|
|
-32.6%
|
|
|
Delphi
|
405,947
|
405,348
|
|
53,098
|
|
32,042
|
|
|
-39.7%
|
|
|
Other archaeological sites
|
5,464,010
|
5,649,161
|
|
435,622
|
|
261,911
|
|
|
-39.9%
|
|
|
ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-MARCH
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)
|
11,576,404
|
12,434,987
|
|
989,726
|
|
690,254
|
|
|
-30.3%
|
|
|
C. Μuseums
|
3,155,269
|
3,345,997
|
|
367,862
|
|
247,893
|
|
|
-32.6%
|
|
|
D. Αrchaeological sites
|
8,421,135
|
9,088,990
|
|
621,864
|
|
442,361
|
|
|
-28.9%
|
|
|
ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-MARCH
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of visitors with free admission
|
7,027,172
|
7,124,291
|
|
1,071,908
|
|
606,058
|
|
|
-43.5%
|
|
|
ticket (E+F)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. Μuseums
|
2,546,942
|
2,549,930
|
|
462,058
|
|
272,412
|
|
|
-41.0%
|
|
|
F. Αrchaeological sites
|
4,480,230
|
4,574,361
|
|
609,850
|
|
333,646
|
|
|
-45.3%
|
|
|
IV. RECEIPTS (euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
JANUARY-MARCH
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Receipts (G+H)
|
115,774,516
|
130,938,846
|
|
6,489,633
|
|
4,825,695
|
|
|
-25.6%
|
|
|
G. Μuseums
|
18,251,493
|
23,343,026
|
|
1,566,410
|
|
1,193,563
|
|
|
-23.8%
|
|
|
H. Αrchaeological sites
|
97,523,023
|
107,595,820
|
|
4,923,223
|
|
3,632,132
|
|
|
-26.2%
-
Museums and Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 to 31 March 2020.
-
Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:59:06 UTC
|
|
|11:03a
|FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|11:03a
|EURONEXT : UBS remains Neutral
|
MD
|11:02a
|#TDTHANKSYOU : TD Celebrates and Rewards Making a Difference in Communities During COVID-19
|
AQ
|11:02a
|LOBLAW : Shoppers Drug Mart to expand Canadians' access to virtual care through $75 million investment in Maple
|
AQ
|11:02a
|LANDS' END, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|11:02a
|CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|11:02a
|DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|11:02a
|ORACLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
|
AQ
|11:02a
|OLB GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|11:02a
|AMAZON : to Provide Computer Science Education for More Than 550,000 K-12 Students Annually Across More Than 5,000 Schools Nationwide Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
|
BU
|
|
|