Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, March 2020

As regards Archaeological sites, during the

Similarly, in March 2020 Archaeological sites operated for a total period of thirteen (13) calendar days. During that period, compared with March 2019, the number of visitors recorded a decrease of 76.2%, while a decrease of 74.5% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 78.4% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).

Museums, whose operation was suspended on 14 March in the framework of the preventive measures for

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for March 2020. Specifically:

Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

Museums and Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 to 31 March 2020.

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4, respectively).

Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - March 2020) (in thousand euro)

22,000 20,000 18,000 16,000 Total Receipts 14,000 12,000 10,000 Receipts from Archaeological 8,000 Sites 6,000 Receipts from 4,000 Museums 2,000 0 Apr-15 Jul-15 Oct-15 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Apr-17 Jul-17 Oct-17 Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20

Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Museum, March 2020

Acropolis Museum 33.3% Other museums 34.0% National Archaeological 10.9% Delphi 5.8% Ancient Olympia 2.1% White Tower Palace of the Grand Master 6.9% Herakleion Archaeological (Rhodes) (Crete) 1.2% 5.9% Graph 4: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, March 2020 Εpidavros The Acropolis of Mycenae 4.2% & Atreus' Treasure 3.0%

The Acropolis of Athens

Other archaeological sites32.8% 37.8%

Sounio 5.5%

Delphi 4.3%

Μystras The Acropolis of Lindos 0.5% 1.2% Αncient Korinthos Royal Tombs of Vergina 1.6% Phaistos (Crete) Knossos (Crete) Αncient Olympia 2.5% 1.6% 3.4% 1.6%

