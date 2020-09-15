Log in
09/15/2020 | 06:00am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE

MARCH 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for March 2020. Specifically:

  • Museums, whose operation was suspended on 14 March in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic, operated only for a period of thirteen (13) calendar days in March. During that period, compared with March 2019, Museums experienced an 80.2% decrease in the number of visitors and an 81.4% decrease in the number of free admission visitors as well as a 74.9% decrease in their receipts (Table 1).
  • Similarly, in March 2020 Archaeological sites operated for a total period of thirteen (13) calendar days. During that period, compared with March 2019, the number of visitors recorded a decrease of 76.2%, while a decrease of 74.5% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 78.4% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
  • During the three-month period from January to March 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 37.3% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 41.0% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and a 23.8% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended since 14 March 2020 (Table 2).
  • As regards Archaeological sites, during the three-month period from January to March 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 37.0% was recorded in the number of visitors, while a 45.3% decrease was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 26.2% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Archaeological sites had been suspended since 14 March 2020 (Table 2).

Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (January 2015 - March 2020)

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Jan-16

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Jan-17

Apr- 17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-15

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Total Visitors (museums & archaeological sites)

Visitors with free admission tickets (museums & archaeological sites)

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section

e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Asimina Katri

Tel: +30 213 135 2168

Fax:+30 213 135 2947

e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr

1

TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(MARCH 2019 & MARCH 2020)

Ι. NUMBER OF VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2019

2020(1)

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

1,061,020

237,107

-77.7%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

395,714

78,496

-80.2%

Acropolis Museum

142,248

26,125

-81.6%

National Archaeological

43,241

8,520

-80.3%

Ancient Olympia

13,771

1,622

-88.2%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

2,761

924

-66.5%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

14,134

4,615

-67.3%

White Tower

20,483

5,408

-73.6%

Delphi

22,216

4,574

-79.4%

Other museums

136,860

26,708

-80.5%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

665,306

158,611

-76.2%

Εpidavros (2)

37,884

6,613

-82.5%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

40,487

4,789

-88.2%

The Acropolis of Athens

209,755

51,953

-75.2%

Sounio

25,498

8,667

-66.0%

The Acropolis of Lindos

2,196

788

-64.1%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

19,700

3,943

-80.0%

Αncient Olympia

25,550

2,540

-90.1%

Knossos (Crete)

20,214

5,363

-73.5%

Phaistos (Crete)

5,727

2,559

-55.3%

Αncient Korinthos (2)

11,405

2,591

-77.3%

Μystras (2)

7,692

1,924

-75.0%

Delphi

32,411

6,852

-78.9%

Other archaeological sites

226,787

60,029

-73.5%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

485,478

106,202

-78.1%

C. Μuseums

165,154

35,598

-78.4%

D. Αrchaeological sites

320,324

70,604

-78.0%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F)

575,542

130,905

-77.3%

E. Μuseums

230,560

42,898

-81.4%

F. Αrchaeological sites

344,982

88,007

-74.5%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total Receipts (G+H)

3,137,496

700,975

-77.7%

G. Μuseums

665,784

166,972

-74.9%

H. Αrchaeological sites

2,471,712

534,003

-78.4%

  1. Museums and Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 to 31 March 2020.
  2. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

2

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Museum and Archaeological Site (Graphs 3 and 4, respectively).

Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - March 2020) (in thousand euro)

22,000

20,000

18,000

16,000

Total Receipts

14,000

12,000

10,000

Receipts from

Archaeological

8,000

Sites

6,000

Receipts from

4,000

Museums

2,000

0

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Museum, March 2020

Acropolis Museum

33.3%

Other museums

34.0%

National Archaeological

10.9%

Delphi

5.8%

Ancient Olympia

2.1%

White Tower

Palace of the Grand Master

6.9%

Herakleion Archaeological

(Rhodes)

(Crete)

1.2%

5.9%

Graph 4: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, March 2020

Εpidavros

The Acropolis of Mycenae

4.2%

& Atreus' Treasure

3.0%

The Acropolis of Athens

Other archaeological sites32.8% 37.8%

Sounio 5.5%

Delphi 4.3%

Μystras

The Acropolis of Lindos

0.5%

1.2%

Αncient Korinthos

Royal Tombs of Vergina

1.6%

Phaistos (Crete)

Knossos (Crete) Αncient Olympia

2.5%

1.6%

3.4%

1.6%

3

TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(2018, 2019, JANUARY-MARCH 2019, 2020)

Ι. VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020(1)

2020/2019

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

18,603,576

19,559,278

2,061,634

1,296,312

-37.1%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

5,702,211

5,895,927

829,920

520,305

-37.3%

Acropolis Museum

1,774,304

1,755,435

302,598

183,711

-39.3%

National Archaeological

594,219

608,876

109,520

61,125

-44.2%

Ancient Olympia

156,658

159,348

19,809

8,129

-59.0%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

242,759

263,958

4,839

4,639

-4.1%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

555,031

660,533

25,103

19,080

-24.0%

White Tower

225,944

251,760

42,220

36,122

-14.4%

Delphi

249,754

275,993

38,712

22,535

-41.8%

Other museums

1,903,542

1,920,024

287,119

184,964

-35.6%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

12,901,365

13,663,351

1,231,714

776,007

-37.0%

Εpidavros (1)

548,890

535,751

57,134

29,406

-48.5%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

495,993

502,619

60,687

29,346

-51.6%

The Acropolis of Athens

3,150,604

3,593,586

429,888

297,781

-30.7%

Sounio

306,665

337,544

48,053

35,746

-25.6%

The Acropolis of Lindos

489,431

525,757

2,877

2,247

-21.9%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

222,503

223,151

32,554

19,353

-40.6%

Αncient Olympia

484,238

457,710

37,391

14,995

-59.9%

Knossos (Crete)

855,663

949,192

30,279

23,202

-23.4%

Phaistos (Crete)

134,538

121,796

11,149

8,936

-19.8%

Αncient Korinthos (1)

196,944

214,023

21,852

13,545

-38.0%

Μystras (1)

145,939

147,713

11,130

7,497

-32.6%

Delphi

405,947

405,348

53,098

32,042

-39.7%

Other archaeological sites

5,464,010

5,649,161

435,622

261,911

-39.9%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

11,576,404

12,434,987

989,726

690,254

-30.3%

C. Μuseums

3,155,269

3,345,997

367,862

247,893

-32.6%

D. Αrchaeological sites

8,421,135

9,088,990

621,864

442,361

-28.9%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total number of visitors with free admission

7,027,172

7,124,291

1,071,908

606,058

-43.5%

ticket (E+F)

E. Μuseums

2,546,942

2,549,930

462,058

272,412

-41.0%

F. Αrchaeological sites

4,480,230

4,574,361

609,850

333,646

-45.3%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total Receipts (G+H)

115,774,516

130,938,846

6,489,633

4,825,695

-25.6%

G. Μuseums

18,251,493

23,343,026

1,566,410

1,193,563

-23.8%

H. Αrchaeological sites

97,523,023

107,595,820

4,923,223

3,632,132

-26.2%

  1. Museums and Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 to 31 March 2020.
  2. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:59:06 UTC
