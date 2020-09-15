Log in
Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance, May 2020

09/15/2020 | 06:00am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE

MAY 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for May 2020. More specifically:

  • Museums, whose operation was suspended on 14 March 2020 in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic, remained closed for the public during April and May 2020 (Table 1).
  • Similarly, Archaeological sites, whose operation was suspended on 14 March 2020, remained closed for the public during April and until the 17th May 2020, i.e. they operated for a total period of fourteen (14) calendar days. During that period of May 2020, compared with May 2019, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded a decrease of 98.9%, while a decrease of 98.0% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 99.3% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).
  • During the five-month period from January to May 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 75.4% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 75.1% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and an 81.4% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended from 14 March until 31 May 2020 (Table 2).
  • As regards Archaeological sites, during the five-month period from January to May 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 81.2% was recorded in the number of visitors, while an 80.7% decrease was observed in the number of free admission visitors and an 86.6% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Archaeological sites had been suspended from 14 March to 17 May 2020 (Table 2).

Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (January 2015 - May 2020)

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

Total Visitors

1,500,000

(museums &

archaeological

1,000,000

sites)

500,000

0

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Apr- 17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Apr-20

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section

e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Asimina Katri

Tel: +30 213 135 2168

Fax:+30 213 135 2947

e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr

1

TABLE 1: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(MAY 2019 & MAY 2020)

Ι. NUMBER OF VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2019

2020(1)

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

2,333,248

18,518

-99.2%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

677,833

-

-

Acropolis Museum

175,143

-

-

National Archaeological

61,081

-

-

Ancient Olympia

21,486

-

-

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

29,122

-

-

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

73,736

-

-

White Tower

26,428

-

-

Delphi

39,024

-

-

Other museums

251,813

-

-

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

1,655,415

18,518

-98.9%

Εpidavros (2)

66,894

495

-99.3%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

65,168

616

-99.1%

The Acropolis of Athens

402,659

5,299

-98.7%

Sounio

40,335

3,204

-92.1%

The Acropolis of Lindos

62,045

71

-99.9%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

33,184

0

-100.0%

Αncient Olympia

54,539

337

-99.4%

Knossos (Crete)

104,194

433

-99.6%

Phaistos (Crete)

13,302

24

-99.8%

Αncient Korinthos (2)

26,883

187

-99.3%

Μystras (2)

18,625

167

-99.1%

Delphi

44,591

544

-98.8%

Other archaeological sites

722,996

7,141

-99.0%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

1,512,193

8,195

-99.5%

C. Μuseums

374,737

-

-

D. Αrchaeological sites

1,137,456

8,195

-99.3%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total number of visitors with free admission ticket (E+F)

821,055

10,323

-98.7%

E. Μuseums

303,096

-

-

F. Αrchaeological sites

517,959

10,323

-98.0%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2019

2020

Change

2020/2019

Total Receipts (G+H)

16,599,386

91,519

-99.4%

G. Μuseums

2,726,813

-

-

H. Αrchaeological sites

13,872,573

91,519

-99.3%

  1. Museums remained closed from 14 March to 31 May 2020, while Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 March to 17 May 2020.
  2. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

2

The following graphs depict the evolution of the receipts (Graph 2), as well as the number of visitors by Archaeological Site (Graph 3).

Graph 2: Receipts from Museums and Archaeological Sites (January 2015 - May 2020) (in thousand euro)

22,000

20,000

18,000

16,000

Total Receipts

14,000

12,000

10,000

Receipts from

Archaeological

8,000

Sites

6,000

Receipts from

4,000

Museums

2,000

0

Apr-15

Jul-15

Oct-15

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Apr-20

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Graph 3: Percentage distribution of visitors by Archaeological site, May 2020

Εpidavros

The Acropolis of Mycenae

2.7%

& Atreus' Treasure

3.3%

The Acropolis of Athens

28.6%

Other archaeological sites

38.6%

Sounio 17.3%

Delphi 2.9%

Μystras

The Acropolis of Lindos

0.4%

0.9%

Αncient Korinthos

Royal Tombs of Vergina

1.0% Phaistos (Crete)

Knossos (Crete)

Αncient Olympia

0.0%

0.1%

2.3%

1.8%

3

TABLE 2: VISITORS OF MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES - TOTAL RECEIPTS

(2018, 2019, JANUARY-MAY 2019, 2020)

Ι. VISITORS

Museums and Archaeological sites

2018

2019

JANUARY-MAY

change

2019

2020(1)

2020/2019

Total number of visitors (Α+Β)

18,603,576

19,559,278

6,331,595

1,314,830

-79.2%

Α. Μuseums (C+E)

5,702,211

5,895,927

2,113,473

520,305

-75.4%

Acropolis Museum

1,774,304

1,755,435

656,031

183,711

-72.0%

National Archaeological

594,219

608,876

238,474

61,125

-74.4%

Ancient Olympia

156,658

159,348

69,234

8,129

-88.3%

Palace of the Grand Master (Rhodes)

242,759

263,958

50,708

4,639

-90.9%

Herakleion Archaeological (Crete)

555,031

660,533

151,364

19,080

-87.4%

White Tower

225,944

251,760

90,379

36,122

-60.0%

Delphi

249,754

275,993

114,692

22,535

-80.4%

Other museums

1,903,542

1,920,024

742,591

184,964

-75.1%

Β. Archaeological Sites (D+F)

12,901,365

13,663,351

4,218,122

794,525

-81.2%

Εpidavros (2)

548,890

535,751

197,246

29,901

-84.8%

The Acropolis of Mycenae & Atreus' Treasure

495,993

502,619

199,800

29,962

-85.0%

The Acropolis of Athens

3,150,604

3,593,586

1,171,113

303,080

-74.1%

Sounio

306,665

337,544

115,924

38,950

-66.4%

The Acropolis of Lindos

489,431

525,757

91,699

2,318

-97.5%

Royal Tombs of Vergina

222,503

223,151

97,843

19,353

-80.2%

Αncient Olympia

484,238

457,710

141,972

15,332

-89.2%

Knossos (Crete)

855,663

949,192

211,694

23,635

-88.8%

Phaistos (Crete)

134,538

121,796

36,614

8,960

-75.5%

Αncient Korinthos (2)

196,944

214,023

72,743

13,732

-81.1%

Μystras (2)

145,939

147,713

49,338

7,664

-84.5%

Delphi

405,947

405,348

148,615

32,586

-78.1%

Other archaeological sites

5,464,010

5,649,161

1,683,521

269,052

-84.0%

ΙΙ. VISITORS WHO PAID TICKET

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total number of visitors who paid ticket (C+D)

11,576,404

12,434,987

3,457,776

698,449

-79.8%

C. Μuseums

3,155,269

3,345,997

1,018,063

247,893

-75.7%

D. Αrchaeological sites

8,421,135

9,088,990

2,439,713

450,556

-81.5%

ΙΙΙ. VISITORS WITH FREE ADMISSION TICKETS

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total number of visitors with free admission

7,027,172

7,124,291

2,873,819

616,381

-78.6%

ticket (E+F)

E. Μuseums

2,546,942

2,549,930

1,095,410

272,412

-75.1%

F. Αrchaeological sites

4,480,230

4,574,361

1,778,409

343,969

-80.7%

IV. RECEIPTS (euros)

2018

2019

JANUARY-MARCH

change

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total Receipts (G+H)

115,774,516

130,938,846

34,106,761

4,917,214

-85.6%

G. Μuseums

18,251,493

23,343,026

6,408,039

1,193,563

-81.4%

H. Αrchaeological sites

97,523,023

107,595,820

27,698,722

3,723,651

-86.6%

  1. Museums remained closed from 14 March to 31 May 2020, while Archaeological sites remained closed from 14 March to 17 May 2020.
  2. Flat rate ticket, valid both for the museum and the archaeological site.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:59:06 UTC
