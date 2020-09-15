PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON MUSEUMS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES ATTENDANCE

MAY 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Museums and Archaeological Sites Attendance for May 2020. More specifically:

Museums, whose operation was suspended on 14 March 2020 in the framework of the preventive measures for Covid-19 pandemic, remained closed for the public during April and May 2020 (Table 1).

Covid-19 pandemic, remained closed for the public during April and May 2020 (Table 1). Similarly, Archaeological sites, whose operation was suspended on 14 March 2020, remained closed for the public during April and until the 17 th May 2020, i.e. they operated for a total period of fourteen (14) calendar days. During that period of May 2020, compared with May 2019, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded a decrease of 98.9%, while a decrease of 98.0% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 99.3% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1).

May 2020, i.e. they operated for a total period of fourteen (14) calendar days. During that period of May 2020, compared with May 2019, the number of visitors at Archaeological sites recorded a decrease of 98.9%, while a decrease of 98.0% was observed in the number of free admission visitors and a 99.3% decrease in the corresponding receipts (Table 1). During the five-month period from January to May 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 75.4% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 75.1% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and an 81.4% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended from 14 March until 31 May 2020 (Table 2).

five-month period from January to May 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 75.4% was observed in the number of visitors of Museums, while a decrease of 75.1% was recorded in the number of free admission visitors and an 81.4% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Museums had been suspended from 14 March until 31 May 2020 (Table 2). As regards Archaeological sites, during the five-month period from January to May 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 81.2% was recorded in the number of visitors, while an 80.7% decrease was observed in the number of free admission visitors and an 86.6% decrease in the relevant receipts, taking into consideration that the operation of Archaeological sites had been suspended from 14 March to 17 May 2020 (Table 2).

Graph 1: Visitors of Museums and Archaeological sites (January 2015 - May 2020)

3,000,000 2,500,000 2,000,000 Total Visitors 1,500,000 (museums & archaeological 1,000,000 sites) 500,000 0 Apr-15 Jul-15 Oct-15 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Apr- 17 Jul-17 Oct-17 Apr-18 Jul-18 Oct-18 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19 Apr-20 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20

Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Sectoral Statistics Division Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Asimina Katri Tel: +30 213 135 2168 Fax:+30 213 135 2947 e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr

1