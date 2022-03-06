Mushers make Iditarod ceremonial start in heavy snow

Recent warm, wet weather forced organizers to bring snow in on trucks earlier this week but heavy snow was falling as the teams of dogs and mushers made their way down city streets crowded with cheering fans.

The 11-mile (17.7-km) portion of the race in Anchorage is not timed and the teams then make their way 37 miles (60km) north to the town of Willow, where timed competition will begin Sunday (March 6).

Although the overall trail has been restored to its traditional 1,000-mile (1,600-km) distance from Anchorage to the Bering Sea gold-rush town of Nome after a COVID-forced shortening of the course last year, a number of pandemic restrictions remain in effect.