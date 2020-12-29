Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Music4Life : Adds Riverview Public Schools

12/29/2020 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Music4Life today announced it is adding the Riverview School District as its eleventh program to receive musical instruments at no charge for use by students in-need. Riverview serves east King County students in the Duvall / Carnation area.

The Seattle-based non-profit acquires instruments from adults who no longer need them and decide that their highest and best use is to put them back into play. The Music4Life Donor Form must accompany the instrument. Music4Life started in 2007 by providing ready-to-play musical instruments to Seattle Public Schools. Since then programs have been added for Highline, Shoreline, Edmonds, Everett, Northshore, Bremerton, Auburn, Kent, Marysville and now Riverview public school districts.

Riverview Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Smith, shared his excitement about adding the Music4Life program to Riverview’s student support programs: “As a former music teacher and professional musician, I am especially excited to be accepted as Music4Life’s eleventh school district program. This aligns with the Equity, Access, Inclusion lens we are using for everything we do as a public school system. Thanks to Tolt Middle School band teacher Mike Stone and community member Beverly Jacobson for helping make this collaboration possible.”

Research shows that students who participate in school-based instrumental music activities do better in math, science, history, literature, international languages, reading and writing, even in computer science, in addition to what it teaches in terms of teamwork and self-discipline. “Not all children want to participate in instrumental music activities, of course,” says Co-Founder/CEO David Endicott. “But for those who do and whose families cannot afford a musical instrument, they are effectively barred from getting the full basic education guaranteed them by the Washington State Constitution. And the sad fact is that, in today’s economy, many families cannot even afford to rent a musical instrument. So Music4Life is just as much an education program as it is an instrumental music program.”


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pSearchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight Complete Acquisition of Majority Stake in Univision
BU
02:22pROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SPLK
GL
02:21pSUNCOR ENERGY : Two workers killed in collision at Suncor oilsands mine near Fort McMurray
AQ
02:21pROMREAL : Mandatory Notification of primary insider trade - Kjetil Gronskag Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd
AQ
02:21pCORONAVIRUS AND PULSE OXIMETERS : The iOX Works for All Skin Tones
BU
02:21pGlobal MRI Systems Market Research 2021-2025|Post Pandemic Market Impact Analysis|Technavio
BU
02:19pCORETEC : Electronic Trends, Semiconductors, and Specialty Gases
PU
02:18pCOVID-19 Impacts and Analysis | Foodservice Disposables Market Research In US 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
02:16pMcConnell urges Senate to override Trump defense veto, vague on stimulus checks
RE
02:15pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (RSSA)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ