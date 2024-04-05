STORY: The drama of a mother and daughter with three possible dads has been seen in over 450 cities around the world, and led to two hit movies.

"The ABBA songs are the icing on the cake, but what we've done is we put the ABBA songs into context," Craymer said of the show, written by Catherine Johnson and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

"I think 'Mamma Mia!' did change a dynamic. I think it's earned its place in cultural history of musical theater," Craymer said, noting it offered something different and lighter to some of the other successful musicals of the time like Cameron Mackintosh's 'Les Miserables' and Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Phantom of the Opera.'

''I remember a critic saying it's the musical of the millennium," she said.

Coincidentally, while 'Mamma Mia!' celebrates 25 years on April 6, ABBA are also marking 50 years since the release of their 1974 song 'Waterloo', which brought them to global attention.