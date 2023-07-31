STORY: This orchestra from one of Rio de Janeiro's

most violent slums is set to play for the Pope

Locator: Libson, Portugal

during the World Youth Day

gathering of young Catholics

The musicians are from the

sprawling Mare 'favela'

where violent police raids and clashes

between drug gangs are commonplace

(Caue Santos, Violinist)

"It's complicated. Unfortunately, we cannot call it (life in Mare) normal. It is complicated. If it wasn't for the orchestra, which certainly saved and helped many people, many of us wouldn't be here right now, you know? It's complicated."

'Mare do Amanha' is staging

several concerts and flashmobs

to mark the Catholic event which will

bring together more than a million pilgrims