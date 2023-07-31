most violent slums is set to play for the Pope
Locator: Libson, Portugal
during the World Youth Day
gathering of young Catholics
The musicians are from the
sprawling Mare 'favela'
where violent police raids and clashes
between drug gangs are commonplace
(Caue Santos, Violinist)
"It's complicated. Unfortunately, we cannot call it (life in Mare) normal. It is complicated. If it wasn't for the orchestra, which certainly saved and helped many people, many of us wouldn't be here right now, you know? It's complicated."
'Mare do Amanha' is staging
several concerts and flashmobs
to mark the Catholic event which will
bring together more than a million pilgrims