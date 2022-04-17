Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Musk 2018 tweets 'false and misleading' -court filing

04/17/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A federal judge has ruled that Elon Musk's tweets in 2018 about having secured funds to take Tesla private were false.

That's according to Tesla investors who are suing the electric car maker's CEO over money they said they lost after shares of Tesla plunged in the ensuing days.

According to the investor filing, a judge ruled on April 1st that Musk's tweets were "false and misleading," and said that the court (quote) "held that he recklessly made the statements with knowledge as to their falsity."

Musk last Thursday again claimed that funding actually had been secured to take Tesla private in 2018.

On Friday, investors asked the judge to block the billionaire from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

The case is set to go to trial in May.

Musk had settled with U.S. securities regulators over what the agency found to be false statements in the tweets, paying fines and agreeing to have a lawyer approve some of his tweets before posting them.

He is now trying to nullify that settlement with the SEC, accusing the agency of harassing him with investigations.

The Tesla legal maneuverings come as Musk is attempting to buy Twitter and take it private. The social media company adopted a poison pill in an attempt to block him from increasing his stake in the company.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pMexican lawmakers to vote on president's contentious electricity overhaul
RE
03:16pZelenskiy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'
RE
03:05pMusk 2018 tweets 'false and misleading' -court filing
RE
02:37pJerusalem violence puts strain on Israel's coalition government
RE
02:37pJerusalem violence puts strain on Israel's coalition government
RE
02:20pUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
02:19pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:16pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:05pShelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report
RE
01:56pShelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic conce..
2China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS