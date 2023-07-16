July 15 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS "TWITTER WILL INCREASE THE RATE LIMIT FOR VERIFIED USERS BY 50%; SHOULD TAKE EFFECT WITHIN A FEW HOURS" - TWEET Source text link: https://bit.ly/3Dhutmq
July 15 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS "TWITTER WILL INCREASE THE RATE LIMIT FOR VERIFIED USERS BY 50%; SHOULD TAKE EFFECT WITHIN A FEW HOURS" - TWEET Source text link: https://bit.ly/3Dhutmq
Biden's election war chest trails Trump's in size, filings show
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's re-election campaign ended last month with about $20 million in the bank, just trailing the $22 million plus reported by leading Republican candidate Donald Trump, according to financial disclosures released on Saturday.
Russia's forces repelling Ukraine attacks on Crimea - Russia-installed official
Certain Warrants of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.