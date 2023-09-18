STORY: Israel's prime minister meets with Elon Musk

urging him to curb antisemitism on his platform X

(Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister)

"I hope you find within the confines of the first amendment, the ability to stop not only antisemitism or roll it back as far you can but any collective hatred of a people, that antisemitism represents." // "I encourage and urge you to find a balance. It's a tough one."

(Elon Musk, Owner of X)

"Obviously I am against antisemitism I am against anti really anything, that is you know that promotes hate and conflict."

The meeting comes amid controversy over

antisemitic content on X, formerly known as Twitter

Musk has attacked a nonprofit that fights antisemitism

and engaged with users expressing white supremacist views

Netanyahu's judicial overhaul policy is also in the spotlight

His nationalist-religious coalition is

trying to limit some Supreme Court powers

Musk says he got more pushback from Tesla employees

about the meeting than 'anything else I've ever done'