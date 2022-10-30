Musk denies reports he is firing Twitter employees in attempt to avoid payouts

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon
Musk has denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter
employees at a date earlier than Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants
due on the day.
In a response to a Twitter user asking about the layoffs,
Musk tweeted: "This is false."
The New York Times reported on Saturday that Musk has
ordered job cuts across the company, with some teams to be
trimmed more than others and that layoffs would take place
before Nov. 1 date, when employees were scheduled to receive
stock grants as part of their compensation.
Citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, the
Times reported the cuts could begin as soon as Saturday.
According to media reports on Saturday, Musk fired top
executives in an effort to avoid hefty severance payouts, while
lining up other layoffs as soon as Saturday.
Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief
Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief
Vijaya Gadde on completion of a high-profile $44 billion buyout
of the social media platform on Thursday, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors
over the number of fake accounts on the platform. According to
research firm Equilar, the executives stood to receive
separation payouts totaling some $122 million.
Citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, The
Information reported that Elon Musk terminated four top Twitter
executives, including Agrawal and Segal "for cause," in an
apparent effort to avoid severance pay and unvested stock
awards.
In a tweet on Saturday LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield
said Musk fired top Twitter execs "for cause," preventing their
unvested stock from vesting as part of a change of control.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
Reuters wasn't immediately able to contact the fired
executives.
Director of research at Equilar Courtney Yu told Reuters on
Friday that the fired executives "should be getting these
(severance) payments unless Elon Musk had cause for termination,
with cause in these cases usually being that they broke the law
or violated company policy."
