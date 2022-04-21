Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Musk exploring tender offer to acquire outstanding shares of Twitter

04/21/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery during an event in Hawthorne, California

(Reuters) - Elon Musk may take steps to commence a tender offer to purchase Twitter Inc's outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aMusk exploring tender offer to acquire outstanding shares of Twitter
RE
09:40aIn Delhi suburb, some Muslims say demolitions target them unfairly
RE
09:39aEthiopians queue up to volunteer for Russia's fight in Ukraine
RE
09:39aU.S. launching program to bring in Ukrainians fleeing conflict
RE
09:37aIn Delhi suburb, some Muslims say demolitions target them unfairly
RE
09:37aPakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June -source
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher as energy, healthcare stocks gain
RE
09:35aBoE's Mann sees risk of persistent above-target inflation
RE
09:34aWall St rises at open on boost from Tesla, airlines
RE
09:32aUK sanctions Russian generals it says have 'blood on their hands'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
3European shares extend gains on upbeat earnings; Anglo American drags m..
4Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS