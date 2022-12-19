Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Musk launches poll on whether he should quit Twitter

12/19/2022 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Elon Musk asked Twitter users on Sunday if he should step down as CEO of the social media site...

In a poll launched on the platform, he asked: "Should I step down as head...? I will abide by the results".

However, replying to one Twitter user's comment over who would then take the reins...

... Musk said: "There is no successor."

The billionaire, who also runs Tesla and Space X, bought Twitter in October.

This latest poll comes after Twitter announced a policy update on Sunday.

The company said it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media platforms and content that contains links or usernames.

But cross-content posting from other sites will still be allowed.

The new measure would impact content from platforms like Facebook, Mastodon, Truth Social and Tribel.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: "Why?".

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Musk took over, including the firing of top management and indecision over how much to charge for Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue.

On Friday, he reinstated several journalists' Twitter accounts he had suspended for allegedly sharing location data about him.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. -4.57% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-62.63%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.82% 119.43 Delayed Quote.-64.49%
TESLA, INC. -4.72% 150.23 Delayed Quote.-57.35%
Latest news "Economy"
02:33aTake Five: Keeping the lights on
RE
02:33aUK auto retailer Lookers' chairman Ian Bull to step down
RE
02:23aChina seen keeping benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th month
RE
02:16aNorway's Hydro plans wind farm to power industrial plants
RE
02:15aJapan's Nikkei ends at six-week low; bank shares gain on BOJ rate-hike expectations
RE
02:14aU.S. urges Tunisia to expand political participation
RE
02:13aSouth Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer
RE
02:10aEuro up 0.5% to $1.0636…
RE
02:09aScientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial
RE
02:09aUK court to rule if deportation flights to Rwanda can restart
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets
3Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
4Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
5Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes

HOT NEWS