Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Musk proposes original offer to buy Twitter

10/04/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Editor's note: New version reflects details of Musk's offer and the rally in shares of Twitter.

With a trial looming, billionaire Elon Musk said he will go ahead with his original offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion, possibly ending a messy legal battle and public relations nightmare for Twitter - that would put the world's richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms on the planet.

The news on Tuesday, first reported by Bloomberg, comes ahead of a highly anticipated face-off between the Tesla CEO and Twitter in Delaware court this month, in which the social media company was set to seek an order directing Musk to close the takeover deal at $54.20 per share.

Dan Ives is an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

"I think this is one where Musk knew he was going to lose. This was one where all odds were stacked against him legally."

Musk's proposal would end months of turbulent litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behavior.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April, but later said he would walk away from the deal after alleging that Twitter misled him about the number of bot accounts.

But now, Musk says he intends to close the deal on previously agreed upon terms and proposes that the Delaware court adjourns the trial ..

Twitter shares jumped more than 20%. Shares of Tesla also rose amid a broader stock market rally.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.65 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.19% 1.1469 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.81% 0.73977 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.51% 0.9983 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012277 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.57219 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
TESLA, INC. 2.90% 249.44 Delayed Quote.-31.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.89% to 102.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.65% to $0.9987 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.35% to $1.1475 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.29% to 144.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 8.43% to $0.065 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Gained 2.88% to $1362.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pExxon projects oil and gas earnings easing in third quarter
RE
05:33pBitcoin Gained 3.88% to $20350.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pMusk proposes original offer to buy Twitter
RE
05:26pTSX notches biggest gain since April 2020 as tech jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Gilead, Micron, Nike, Uber...
3Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal - Bloomberg repo..
4KION : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5U.S. job openings post biggest drop in nearly 2-1/2 years in August

HOT NEWS