Musk's SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test - the Verge

Jan 29 (Reuters) - SpaceX's first high-altitude test flight
of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while
attempting to land after an otherwise successful test launch,
violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test
license, the Verge reported on Friday, citing sources.
An investigation was opened that week focusing on the
explosive landing and on SpaceX's refusal to stick to the terms
of what the FAA authorized, the Verge said. https://bit.ly/3cnBeGN
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a
16-storey-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being
developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space
company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions
to the moon and Mars.
The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a
landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had
been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by
three of SpaceX's newly developed Raptor engines for the first
time.
But the company left unclear whether the rocket had flown
that high.
The FAA said it would evaluate additional information
provided by SpaceX as part of its application to modify its
launch license.
"We will approve the modification only after we are
satisfied that SpaceX has taken the necessary steps to comply
with regulatory requirements," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)