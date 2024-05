May 28, 2024 at 10:08 pm EDT

May 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday.

"We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution," Starlink said.

SpaceX's Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)