"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," he tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1374617643446063105 on Wednesday. "Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency."

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)