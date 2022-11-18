Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Musk says Twitter reinstates banned users Griffin, Peterson; no decision on Trump yet

11/18/2022 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Twitter corporate headquarters building in San Francisco, California

(Reuters) - Twitter has reinstated the accounts of U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk said on Friday, adding that a decision to bring back former U.S. President Donald Trump's account is yet to be made.

Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated.

The new billionaire owner misspelled Griffin and Peterson's names in his tweet.

Musk said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account on the social media platform was suspended after last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Tesla Inc chief earlier this month said Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account would be permanently suspended without a warning.

The comment came as Griffin's account was banned earlier this month after the U.S. comedian changed her name to Elon Musk. The #FreeKathy hashtag was later circulating on Twitter.

Twitter had also paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service last Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.

The fake accounts purporting to be big brands, included those of Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.23% 478.59 Delayed Quote.31.18%
ROBLOX CORPORATION -2.09% 31.86 Delayed Quote.-68.47%
TESLA, INC. -1.67% 180.2 Delayed Quote.-48.00%
Latest news "Economy"
03:37pFitch downgrades Mexico's Unifin to 'D' on bankruptcy proceedings
RE
03:31pBoeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
RE
03:28pDelfin gets more time to build U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG export plant
RE
03:28pCOP27: U.S. climate envoy Kerry tests positive for COVID-19
RE
03:26pTexas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources
RE
03:26pOil & gas producer ranger oil corp is exploring a pote…
RE
03:25pCanada to increase military presence in Indo-Pacific -defense minister
RE
03:22pU.S. report says hundreds were detained, missing in Ukraine's Kherson
RE
03:15pBiogas producers Amp Americas, BerQ RNG up for sale -sources
RE
03:15pMusk says Twitter reinstates banned users Griffin, Peterson; no decision on Trump yet
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS