July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter introduced tweet-reading rate limits because several entities tried to "scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time."

"Several entities tried to scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time. That is why we had to put rate limits in place," Musk said in a tweet. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)