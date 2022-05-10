Musk says will reverse Twitter's ban on Trump

That's after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would reverse Twitter's ban on the former president when he takes over ownership and full control of the platform.

The suspension of Trump's account came shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, with Twitter citing (quote) "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision to block him....

Leaving Trump's primary megaphone silenced days before his presidential term ended.

Musk, who recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, has called himself a 'free speech absolutist'.

And on Tuesday, while attending the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, Musk called Twitter's ban of Trump (quote) "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing the deal, Reuters previously reported according to a source familiar with the matter.

And, the question of reinstating Trump has been seen as a litmus test of how far Musk will go in making changes on a platform that has struggled to contain hate speech and misinformation.

Trump previously told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter, no matter if Musk bought it... saying he would use his own social media app - called Truth Social - instead.

There was no immediate comment, Tuesday, from a Trump spokesperson, or from Twitter.