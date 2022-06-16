Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Musk talks aliens, jobs in call with Twitter staff

06/16/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Elon Musk delivered his first ever address to Twitter employees but offered few new details about his $44 billion planned takeover of the social media company - including when it will close.

Instead, the billionaire, according to a source, appeared in a video call Thursday from what looked like a kitchen and engaged in a freewheeling Q&A in which he mused on the existence of aliens and other space civilizations and said that Twitter should help "civilization and consciousness."

The few specifics Musk did give about the company were focused on possibly cutting jobs, but that anyone who is a (quote) "significant contributor should have nothing to worry about."

Musk also told Twitter staffers he wants to raise the platform's user numbers from 229 million to at least 1 billion people and said advertising would remain important, despite previously saying he believes Twitter should not show ads.

In audio of the meeting heard by Reuters, Musk said, "I'm not against advertising. I would probably talk to the advertisers and say, like, 'Hey, let's just make sure the ads are as entertaining as possible.'"

His comments appeared to do little to appease employees who took to an internal Slack channel in droves during the session, posting memes and complaining that Musk was not providing useful answers on his vision for the business and employee compensation.

The impending takeover of Twitter has been met with widespread skepticism and concern among the San Francisco-based company's employees, some of whom have worried Musk will relax rules on certain content.

The billionaire told Twitter staff he believed users should be allowed to say "pretty outrageous things" on the site as long as the content is not illegal.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pRussian court gives U.S. man 14 years' prison for drug offences -agency
RE
05:51pDigitalBridge to sell stake in data center platform DataBank for $1.2 bln
RE
05:40pMusk talks aliens, jobs in call with Twitter staff
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.84% to 96.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 1.00% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 1.24% to 132.17 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUK to host Ukrainian leaders to discuss reconstruction
RE
05:32pUK data rules to ease burden on business, cut cookie warnings
RE
05:32pDogecoin Lost 3.51% to $0.056 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS