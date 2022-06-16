Musk talks aliens, jobs in call with Twitter staff

Instead, the billionaire, according to a source, appeared in a video call Thursday from what looked like a kitchen and engaged in a freewheeling Q&A in which he mused on the existence of aliens and other space civilizations and said that Twitter should help "civilization and consciousness."

The few specifics Musk did give about the company were focused on possibly cutting jobs, but that anyone who is a (quote) "significant contributor should have nothing to worry about."

Musk also told Twitter staffers he wants to raise the platform's user numbers from 229 million to at least 1 billion people and said advertising would remain important, despite previously saying he believes Twitter should not show ads.

In audio of the meeting heard by Reuters, Musk said, "I'm not against advertising. I would probably talk to the advertisers and say, like, 'Hey, let's just make sure the ads are as entertaining as possible.'"

His comments appeared to do little to appease employees who took to an internal Slack channel in droves during the session, posting memes and complaining that Musk was not providing useful answers on his vision for the business and employee compensation.

The impending takeover of Twitter has been met with widespread skepticism and concern among the San Francisco-based company's employees, some of whom have worried Musk will relax rules on certain content.

The billionaire told Twitter staff he believed users should be allowed to say "pretty outrageous things" on the site as long as the content is not illegal.