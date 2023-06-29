Is this a joke? Is it a buzz? Is it credible? Elon Musk, the unconventional boss of Twitter and Tesla, has challenged Mark Zuckerberg, the iconic boss of Meta, to an MMA (mixed-martial arts) fight in the ring. As much as Musk's every statement invites doubt as to his seriousness, Zuckerberg had not accustomed us to this kind of thunderous outburst.

So, after having enraged each other on social networks, the two men have decided to go toe-to-toe in a free-for-all. At least, that's what they're letting it be known, giving Internet users and the world's media something to talk about.

While the fight has not been confirmed, speculation surrounding the event is in full swing, fueled by bravado and postings. On Twitter, Elon Musk publicly accepted an MMA champion's offer to train him for the upcoming fight, and happily lets his fans praise his physical strength. On Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg proudly replied to his potential opponent with a "send me the address", while letting his followers recall his feats of arms: he is a fan of Ju-Jitsu, an Asian samurai wrestling discipline.

I'm up for a cage match if he is lol - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

I have this great move that I call "The Walrus", where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Is this a new rivalry? The two men are in competition by default, over their personal fortunes, influence and domination of the tech empire, but if observers are to be believed, they enjoy a rather cordial relationship. The fact remains that Meta, the Facebook founder's group, is reportedly preparing the release of a micro-blogging platform linked to Instagram and intended to rival Twitter, which has been losing ground since its takeover by Musk. All the more reason to stir up a feud.

So what do we see in this image? If you've been paying close attention to the lives of both men, you'll have recognized in Zuckerberg's hands the famous hydrofoil (a kind of surfboard equipped with a high fin) he regularly uses. On Musk's side, note that the weapon is a sink, which Elon used to make his entrance at Twitter.

Drawing by Amandine Victor for MarketScreener







