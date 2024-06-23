STORY: :: Muslim metal band VoB will make history as the first Indonesians to play Glastonbury

:: Jakarta, Indonesia

:: June 22, 2024

:: Widi Rahmawati, VoB bassist

"We perform metal music. In our village, metal is considered as satanic music -- not suitable for women, especially women wearing hijabs like us."

"The burden is really huge because not only do we carry the name of VoB and its members, but also the name of our country Indonesia."

Fans of the heavy metal group say as long as it is not against their religion, everything is still allowed.

For VoB, Glastonbury will be their biggest stage yet, far away from their home village in Garut in the West Java province.